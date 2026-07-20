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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 20 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Monsoon Fury Kills 17 Across India; J&K Worst Hit, Heavy Rain Triggers Alerts In Several States

    Seventeen people died in rain-related incidents across India, with Jammu and Kashmir reporting 12 deaths as floods, landslides and heavy rain wreaked havoc. Read More

  3. Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Uproar Over NEET, Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row

    Proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted within minutes of the Monsoon Session beginning as Opposition members protested over the NEET controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam. Read More

  4. US Renews Strikes On Iran After Third Soldier Killed In Iraq While Detonating Iranian Drone

    CENTCOM confirmed that a US service member was killed on July 18 in northern Iraq during a controlled detonation of drone downed in Iranian one-way attack. Read More

  5. 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, have shared heartfelt reactions after receiving top honours. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: Blue, NDA Among Big Winners In Non-Feature Categories

    Read More

  7. FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: How Much Did Spain, Argentina And Other Teams Earn?

    The overall prize pool for this edition of the World Cup was increased by 65 per cent compared to the previous tournament. Read More

  8. PV Sindhu Ends Title Drought With Historic Japan Open Triumph Over Akane Yamaguchi

    PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF Japan Open, securing her first major title since lifting the BWF World Championships crown in 2019. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. HDFC Bank Falls Over 4% After Earnings: Here's Why The Street Remains Bullish

    HDFC Bank shares declined sharply in early trade after its Q1 FY27 earnings missed estimates, even as Jefferies, Bernstein and Nomura reiterated their bullish outlook on the stock. Read More

Before You Go

Congress Strategy Meet: Lok Sabha MPs Gather Ahead of Monsoon Session

Published at : 20 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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