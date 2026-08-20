Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Pak Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Ambassador Gor Calls J&K Part Of India Pakistan summons US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker after Ambassador Sergio Gor calls Jammu and Kashmir an important part of India. Read More India Alters Security Arrangement Outside Pakistan High Commission After Islamabad Action India cleared illegal encroachments and modified the outer security layers outside the Pakistan High Commission, three days after Islamabad dismantled security barricades outside the Indian High Commission. Read More Pakistan Testing Fatah Missile? 750-Km NOTAM Sparks Buzz As India Airspace Ban Extended The move comes alongside a separate NOTAM for August 19-20 covering an area with a reported range of 750 kilometres, prompting speculation that Pakistan could be preparing for a missile test. Read More Salman Khan vs ‘Kala Hiran’: Producer Moves SC Against Teaser Takedown Order Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court ordered the makers to take down the teaser. Read More Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events Lanterns features multiple timelines, with the main story set in 2016 and additional sequences taking place in 1996 and 2026. Read More 4% Government Job Quota For Sportspersons In This State: Check Eligibility Ladakh becomes the first Union Territory in India to implement a fixed, legally enshrined quota dedicated to supporting local sporting talent. Read More India Beat Pakistan 5-3 In Hockey World Cup After 16-Year Wait India beat Pakistan 5-3 in their first Hockey World Cup clash in 16 years, securing a place in the next round and ending Pakistan’s campaign. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Flipkart Food Delivery: New App To Take On Zomato, Swiggy, 300 Restaurants In Talks, Reveals Report Flipkart is reportedly preparing to enter the food delivery market with a Bengaluru pilot involving around 300 restaurants, as it looks to take on established players such as Zomato and Swiggy. Read More