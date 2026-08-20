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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 20 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 20 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 20 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 20 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Pak Summons US Chargé d’Affaires After Ambassador Gor Calls J&K Part Of India

    Pakistan summons US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker after Ambassador Sergio Gor calls Jammu and Kashmir an important part of India. Read More

  3. India Alters Security Arrangement Outside Pakistan High Commission After Islamabad Action

    India cleared illegal encroachments and modified the outer security layers outside the Pakistan High Commission, three days after Islamabad dismantled security barricades outside the Indian High Commission. Read More

  4. Pakistan Testing Fatah Missile? 750-Km NOTAM Sparks Buzz As India Airspace Ban Extended

    The move comes alongside a separate NOTAM for August 19-20 covering an area with a reported range of 750 kilometres, prompting speculation that Pakistan could be preparing for a missile test. Read More

  5. Salman Khan vs ‘Kala Hiran’: Producer Moves SC Against Teaser Takedown Order

    Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court ordered the makers to take down the teaser. Read More

  6. Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events

    Lanterns features multiple timelines, with the main story set in 2016 and additional sequences taking place in 1996 and 2026. Read More

  7. 4% Government Job Quota For Sportspersons In This State: Check Eligibility

    Ladakh becomes the first Union Territory in India to implement a fixed, legally enshrined quota dedicated to supporting local sporting talent. Read More

  8. India Beat Pakistan 5-3 In Hockey World Cup After 16-Year Wait

    India beat Pakistan 5-3 in their first Hockey World Cup clash in 16 years, securing a place in the next round and ending Pakistan’s campaign. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. Flipkart Food Delivery: New App To Take On Zomato, Swiggy, 300 Restaurants In Talks, Reveals Report

    Flipkart is reportedly preparing to enter the food delivery market with a Bengaluru pilot involving around 300 restaurants, as it looks to take on established players such as Zomato and Swiggy. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Fires Back at Baba Ramdev, Character Remark Escalates Gen Z Row

Published at : 20 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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