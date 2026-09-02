Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 2 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 September 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
‘Selective Targeting’: Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP Govt Of Targeting TMC
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP government of selectively targeting his party after police questioned him over the Camac Street incident, alleging harassment and procedural lapses. Read More
'Savarkar Never Hated Muslims': Grandnephew Claims In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case
Satyaki made the statement during cross-examination in connection with Gandhi’s alleged remarks about Vinayak Savarkar during a speech in London. He said the remarks portrayed Savarkar as an “extreme hater of Muslims” and a “mob lyncher”. Read More
Trump Warns Iran of ‘Biggest Attack’ Yet After US Strikes, Says ‘Very Little’ May Be Left
The escalation followed weekend clashes and attacks on two tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices more than $4 higher to a five-week peak. Read More
Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller
Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case. Read More
Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur
Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries. Read More
Tiger Woods DUI Case Takes Stunning Turn, Golf Legend Set To Change Plea
Tiger Woods is expected to change his not guilty plea in his Florida DUI case after a rollover crash in March. Here's what happened. Read More
Ferrari Unveils Special Michael Schumacher Tribute Livery For Monza 2026
Ferrari will race with a special Michael Schumacher-inspired livery at Monza, featuring seven stars to honour the seven-time F1 world champion. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
Income Tax Returns: Over 7.8 Crore ITRs Filed For AY 2026-27 By August 31
The milestone marked the close of the revised statutory deadline for non-audit business and professional taxpayers. Read More