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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 October 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 October 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 2 October 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 October 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 October 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 October 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. OPINION | India-US Ties: No More Diplomacy Of Deference, Now Diplomacy Of Deterrence

    Diplomatic firefighting won't cut it. With sanctions looming, India must confront Trump's Washington head-on. Read More

  3. PM Modi Speaks To Captain Smit Machchaar, Praises His Bravery After Flydubai Stabbing Attack

    PM Modi Speaks To Captain Smit Machchaar, Praises His Bravery After Flydubai Stabbing Attack Read More

  4. ‘He Hit Me So Many Times’: New Video Shows Bloodied Captain Fighting Back In Flydubai Attack As Passengers Rush

    Dubai Flight Hijack: New Flydubai footage captures the chaos after a co-pilot attacked the captain, whose actions helped prevent a disaster as passengers rushed to intervene. Read More

  5. Drishyam 3 Box Office Live Updates: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Records 34% Morning Occupancy, Earns Rs 6.08 Cr

    Drishyam 3 Release Live Updates: Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film hits theatres on October 2, 2026. Track the latest updates on advance bookings, ticket sales, early box office trends, occupancy, star cast, and story. Read More

  6. Alliance Season 2 Announced: Kunal Kemmu Brings Back Reality Show In January 2027

    Alliance Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality series returns with bigger stakes, tougher challenges and an evolved ‘System’. Read More

  7. Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold In Boxing, Matches Mary Kom's Historic Feat

    With this victory, Lovlina is now only the second Indian woman to win an Asian Games boxing gold medal, following the legendary MC Mary Kom. Read More

  8. Historic Gold! India Stun 10-Time Olympic Champions South Korea In Asian Games Archery Final

    The championship clash came down to a nerve-wracking climax in the fourth set. Read More

  9. TV Show Announced On Neem Karoli Baba After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Success, Watch Promo

    The promo of the show, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, was dropped after Hanuman Ansh entered the Rs 400-crore club worldwide. Read More

  10. Stock Market Holiday Today: Why NSE, BSE Are Closed On October 2, Check October Calendar

    With October featuring both festival holidays and regular weekend closures, investors will have several non-trading days to factor into their plans. Read More

Published at : 02 Oct 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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PM Modi Speaks To Captain Smit Machchaar, Praises His Bravery After Flydubai Stabbing Attack
PM Modi Speaks To Captain Smit Machchaar, Praises His Bravery After Flydubai Stabbing Attack
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