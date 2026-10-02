Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 October 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 2 October 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 October 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 October 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 October 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
OPINION | India-US Ties: No More Diplomacy Of Deference, Now Diplomacy Of Deterrence
Diplomatic firefighting won't cut it. With sanctions looming, India must confront Trump's Washington head-on. Read More
PM Modi Speaks To Captain Smit Machchaar, Praises His Bravery After Flydubai Stabbing Attack
PM Modi Speaks To Captain Smit Machchaar, Praises His Bravery After Flydubai Stabbing Attack Read More
‘He Hit Me So Many Times’: New Video Shows Bloodied Captain Fighting Back In Flydubai Attack As Passengers Rush
Dubai Flight Hijack: New Flydubai footage captures the chaos after a co-pilot attacked the captain, whose actions helped prevent a disaster as passengers rushed to intervene. Read More
Drishyam 3 Box Office Live Updates: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Records 34% Morning Occupancy, Earns Rs 6.08 Cr
Drishyam 3 Release Live Updates: Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited film hits theatres on October 2, 2026. Track the latest updates on advance bookings, ticket sales, early box office trends, occupancy, star cast, and story. Read More
Alliance Season 2 Announced: Kunal Kemmu Brings Back Reality Show In January 2027
Alliance Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality series returns with bigger stakes, tougher challenges and an evolved ‘System’. Read More
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold In Boxing, Matches Mary Kom's Historic Feat
With this victory, Lovlina is now only the second Indian woman to win an Asian Games boxing gold medal, following the legendary MC Mary Kom. Read More
Historic Gold! India Stun 10-Time Olympic Champions South Korea In Asian Games Archery Final
The championship clash came down to a nerve-wracking climax in the fourth set. Read More
TV Show Announced On Neem Karoli Baba After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Success, Watch Promo
The promo of the show, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, was dropped after Hanuman Ansh entered the Rs 400-crore club worldwide. Read More
Stock Market Holiday Today: Why NSE, BSE Are Closed On October 2, Check October Calendar
With October featuring both festival holidays and regular weekend closures, investors will have several non-trading days to factor into their plans. Read More