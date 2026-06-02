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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 2 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Signature Forgery Case: CID Serves Fresh Notice To Abhishek Banerjee, Summons Him On June 8

    CID serves a fresh notice to Abhishek Banerjee and asks him to appear on June 8 in the probe into the alleged signature forgery case. Read More

  3. Annamalai Meets BJP Top Brass In Delhi Amid Buzz Over New Political Party

    Annamalai To Launch Political Party: Amid rumours of dissatisfaction and a possible exit, K. Annamalai met BJP leaders in Delhi and discussed his future role within the party. Read More

  4. 'You're F***ing Crazy...': Trump Rebukes Netanyahu In Heated Phone Call Over Lebanon Bombing

    Trump allegedly called Netanyahu “crazy,” accused him of being ungrateful and warned that Israel’s actions were increasing its international isolation. Read More

  5. How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood

    Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More

  6. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT

    A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More

  7. Roland Garros: Casper Ruud Robbed Of Crucial Point Due To Controversial Rule

    Reflecting on the incident afterward, Ruud acknowledged that the missed call may have influenced the outcome. Read More

  8. ‘How Much Milk Do You Drink?’ Ravi Shashti Asks Vaibhav Suryavanshi; Video Goes Viral

    The light-hearted exchange between Shastri and Suryavanshi has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments from the IPL 2026 final celebrations. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Vedanta Under ED Scanner: What We Know About The FEMA Investigation So Far

    The Enforcement Directorate has launched searches at premises linked to the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Read More

Before You Go

US-Iran Crisis Deepens: Tehran Suspends Indirect Talks Over Lebanon Conflict

Published at : 02 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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