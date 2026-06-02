Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 2 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Signature Forgery Case: CID Serves Fresh Notice To Abhishek Banerjee, Summons Him On June 8 CID serves a fresh notice to Abhishek Banerjee and asks him to appear on June 8 in the probe into the alleged signature forgery case. Read More

Annamalai Meets BJP Top Brass In Delhi Amid Buzz Over New Political Party Annamalai To Launch Political Party: Amid rumours of dissatisfaction and a possible exit, K. Annamalai met BJP leaders in Delhi and discussed his future role within the party. Read More

'You're F***ing Crazy...': Trump Rebukes Netanyahu In Heated Phone Call Over Lebanon Bombing Trump allegedly called Netanyahu “crazy,” accused him of being ungrateful and warned that Israel’s actions were increasing its international isolation. Read More

How Lata Mangeshkar And Mohammed Rafi’s Fallout Helped Suman Kalyanpur Rise In Bollywood Suman Kalyanpur’s Bollywood career reached new heights during the 1960s after the fallout between Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi. The singer later delivered memorable duets with Rafi. Read More

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Steal Spotlight After RCB’s Five-Wicket Win Over GT A Night To Remember: Anushka Sharma Cheers Virat Kohli As RCB Wins, Couple’s Celebratory Dance Breaks The Internet Read More

Roland Garros: Casper Ruud Robbed Of Crucial Point Due To Controversial Rule Reflecting on the incident afterward, Ruud acknowledged that the missed call may have influenced the outcome. Read More

‘How Much Milk Do You Drink?’ Ravi Shashti Asks Vaibhav Suryavanshi; Video Goes Viral The light-hearted exchange between Shastri and Suryavanshi has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments from the IPL 2026 final celebrations. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More