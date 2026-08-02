Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 2 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 2 August 2026:

'Apologise To The Children': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Urges PM Modi After July 20 Protest He referred to the action against "12-year-old children" during the demonstration and called for an apology from the Prime Minister. Read More

OPINION | US-Saudi N-Deal: Why India Should Worry The proposed US-Saudi civil nuclear cooperation agreement has reignited concerns over nuclear proliferation in West Asia, with analysts warning that it could reshape the regional strategic balance and pose fresh geopolitical challenges for India. Read More

Amid Ram Temple Row, Raj Thackeray Alleges Rs 18 Crore Donation Theft At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Raj Thackeray alleged that around Rs 18 crore in donations was stolen annually at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple and urged PM Modi to speak on the temple donation theft issue. Read More

'Asked By Iran, Others...': Trump Says US, Israel To Hold Off On New Strikes On Tehran Trump said that any agreement would require the "Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat." Read More

Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

CWG 2026: India Win Record 16 Medals In A Day; Boxers Deliver 7 Golds The biggest contribution came from the boxing ring, where Indian pugilists delivered a historic performance by winning seven gold medals. Read More

Gulveer wins historic bronze in men's 5000m, first in athletics to win 2 medals in single CWG Glasgow, Aug 1 (PTI): Gulveer Singh, on Saturday, scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a 5000m medal in the Commonwealth Games with a bronze as well as the first track and field athlete from the country to win two medals in a single edition of the Game. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More