Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 September 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 19 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

OPINION | Didi Loses TMC Symbol, Name And Nandigram Candidate: The Biggest Challenge In Front Of Mamata Banerjee A majority of the newly elected Trinamool MLAs then refused to walk with her and gathered under Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Read More

'BJP’s Politics Of Vendetta Show ...': Mamata Questions Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate’s Arrest Mamata Banerjee questioned Congress candidate Milan Pradhan’s arrest before the Nandigram bypoll, alleging BJP revenge politics. Congress also targeted the BJP and EC, citing a 19-year-old case. Read More

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Paves Way For Up To 100% Tariffs On India, China Trump has signed a new sanctions bill targeting Russia's energy and defence sectors, with provisions that could expose India and China to tariffs of up to 100% over Russian oil purchases. Read More

'Vibe' X Reactions: Viewers Call It A 'Fun Theatrical Watch', Some Find The Second Half 'Weak' Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s Vibe has received largely positive reactions on X, with viewers praising its humour, performances, and first half. Read More

Alia-Ranbir Pledge To Refurbish 20 Schools, Ranveer Supports Education Of 1,000 Girls On PM Modi’s 76th Birthday Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledged to refurbish 20 schools, while Ranveer Singh promised to support the education of 1,000 girls under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan. Read More

India’s Asian Games Flag-Bearer Changed At Last Moment: Pawan Sehrawat Replaces Tajinderpal Toor Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor has been replaced as India’s Asian Games 2026 flag-bearer after a delay in receiving his official kit. Pawan Sehrawat will step in. Read More

WATCH: South Korea Players Confused As North Korea Anthem Plays For Them At Asian Games 2026 North Korea’s national anthem was mistakenly played before South Korea’s hockey match against Bangladesh at the 2026 Asian Games. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More