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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 19 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 September 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 19 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. OPINION | Didi Loses TMC Symbol, Name And Nandigram Candidate: The Biggest Challenge In Front Of Mamata Banerjee

    A majority of the newly elected Trinamool MLAs then refused to walk with her and gathered under Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Read More

  3. 'BJP’s Politics Of Vendetta Show ...': Mamata Questions Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate’s Arrest

    Mamata Banerjee questioned Congress candidate Milan Pradhan’s arrest before the Nandigram bypoll, alleging BJP revenge politics. Congress also targeted the BJP and EC, citing a 19-year-old case. Read More

  4. Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Paves Way For Up To 100% Tariffs On India, China

    Trump has signed a new sanctions bill targeting Russia's energy and defence sectors, with provisions that could expose India and China to tariffs of up to 100% over Russian oil purchases. Read More

  5. 'Vibe' X Reactions: Viewers Call It A 'Fun Theatrical Watch', Some Find The Second Half 'Weak'

    Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta’s Vibe has received largely positive reactions on X, with viewers praising its humour, performances, and first half. Read More

  6. Alia-Ranbir Pledge To Refurbish 20 Schools, Ranveer Supports Education Of 1,000 Girls On PM Modi’s 76th Birthday

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledged to refurbish 20 schools, while Ranveer Singh promised to support the education of 1,000 girls under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan. Read More

  7. India’s Asian Games Flag-Bearer Changed At Last Moment: Pawan Sehrawat Replaces Tajinderpal Toor

    Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor has been replaced as India’s Asian Games 2026 flag-bearer after a delay in receiving his official kit. Pawan Sehrawat will step in. Read More

  8. WATCH: South Korea Players Confused As North Korea Anthem Plays For Them At Asian Games 2026

    North Korea’s national anthem was mistakenly played before South Korea’s hockey match against Bangladesh at the 2026 Asian Games. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Sugar Stock Limit Doubled To 30 Days: What Changes For Bulk Consumers

    However, the government has specified that any additional sugar stocked beyond the existing 15-day limit must be sourced only from imported sugar. Read More

Published at : 19 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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