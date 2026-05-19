Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 May 2026:

US Drops All Charges Against Gautam Adani, Case Closed Permanently US DOJ has permanently dropped all charges against Gautam Adani and nephew Sagar after prosecutors ended the case. Read More Heatwave To Intensify Across North India, IMD Issues Fresh Warning IMD has warned of severe heatwave conditions across northwest and central India, with temperatures set to rise further this week. Read More ‘Kids, Elderly Being Bitten’: SC Refuses To Ease Stray Dog Order, Allows Euthanasia Consideration The court directed authorities to follow the Animal Birth Control framework, establish dedicated centres, ensure vaccination and training, and consider euthanasia for severely ill or dangerous dogs. Read More Iran Says US’ ‘Contradictory And Excessive Behaviours’ Major Obstacle To Diplomacy Amid Rising Tensions Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has accused the United States of obstructing diplomacy through “contradictory and excessive behaviours” amid rising regional tensions. Read More Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Tops Monday Box Office; Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla Follow Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Patriot, Aakhri Sawal, and Daadi Ki Shaadi - read on to find out which film ruled the box office on Monday. Read More Salman Khan Issues Statement After Cryptic Post On 'Loneliness' Leaves Mom Concerned Salman Khan, in a statement, clarified that his cryptic post was not about his personal emotional state. Read More I was feeling blessed from upstairs: Kishan on bereaved cousin''s family watching match Chennai, May 18 (PTI): Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order batter Ishan Kishan on Monday said he was "blessed from the upstairs" as the family of his bereaved cousin who lost his sister recently watched him play a match-winning knock in the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings her. Read More Preity Zinta & Shreyas Iyer’s Reactions Go Viral After PBKS' Sixth Consecutive Loss: WATCH Punjab Kings suffered their sixth straight IPL 2026 defeat as RCB outclassed them in Dharamshala, leaving PBKS’ playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Read More Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased By Nearly 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Hike In A Week Fuel prices were increased for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday, with petrol and diesel rates going up by as much as 90 paise per litre across major metro cities. Read More