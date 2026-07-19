Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 July 2026:

OPINION | India Must Retain Chabahar The US missile strike on Iran's Chabahar port has renewed focus on India's strategic investment in the project, raising concerns over the future of New Delhi's gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 18 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write To PM Modi For Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Row They also demanded that the findings and the Trust's accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised. Read More

US Launches Fresh Airstrikes On Iran To 'Punish' IRGC After Two American Troops Killed In Jordan US said the strikes were ordered by President Donald Trump to degrade Iran's military capabilities and protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

Fauda star Tsahi Halevi chooses Bollywood number for Israel's most popular dancing show Jerusalem, Jul 19 (PTI): Fauda star Tsahi Halevi, who also acted in the Bollywood film Akelli, chose to perform on bhangra track 'Mundian tu bach ke' on Israel's most popular dancing show aired Saturday evening as a "personal tribute to India, its rich culture and fascinating cinema industry. Read More

72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude The 72nd National Film Awards winners, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, have shared heartfelt reactions after receiving top honours. Read More

PV Sindhu Ends Title Drought With Historic Japan Open Triumph Over Akane Yamaguchi PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF Japan Open, securing her first major title since lifting the BWF World Championships crown in 2019. Read More

PV Sindhu Storms Into Historic Japan Open Final, Ends Losing Streak Against Chen Yufei PV Sindhu reached her maiden Japan Open final after defeating Chen Yufei, ending a five-match losing streak and setting up a title clash on Sunday. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More