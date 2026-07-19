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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 19 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 July 2026:

  1. OPINION | India Must Retain Chabahar

    The US missile strike on Iran's Chabahar port has renewed focus on India's strategic investment in the project, raising concerns over the future of New Delhi's gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 18 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write To PM Modi For Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Row

    They also demanded that the findings and the Trust's accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised. Read More

  4. US Launches Fresh Airstrikes On Iran To 'Punish' IRGC After Two American Troops Killed In Jordan

    US said the strikes were ordered by President Donald Trump to degrade Iran's military capabilities and protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Read More

  5. Fauda star Tsahi Halevi chooses Bollywood number for Israel's most popular dancing show

    Jerusalem, Jul 19 (PTI): Fauda star Tsahi Halevi, who also acted in the Bollywood film Akelli, chose to perform on bhangra track 'Mundian tu bach ke' on Israel's most popular dancing show aired Saturday evening as a "personal tribute to India, its rich culture and fascinating cinema industry. Read More

  6. 72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam And Other Winners React With Gratitude

    The 72nd National Film Awards winners, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, have shared heartfelt reactions after receiving top honours. Read More

  7. PV Sindhu Ends Title Drought With Historic Japan Open Triumph Over Akane Yamaguchi

    PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF Japan Open, securing her first major title since lifting the BWF World Championships crown in 2019. Read More

  8. PV Sindhu Storms Into Historic Japan Open Final, Ends Losing Streak Against Chen Yufei

    PV Sindhu reached her maiden Japan Open final after defeating Chen Yufei, ending a five-match losing streak and setting up a title clash on Sunday. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. Apple Beats Nvidia In $4.88 Trillion Race To Become World's Most Valuable Company

    Apple reclaimed the title of the world's most valuable company, overtaking Nvidia with a $4.88 tln valuation. Investors are increasingly backing Apple's AI strategy and long-term earnings potential. Read More

Before You Go

Weather: Flash Floods and Heavy Rain Trigger Widespread Disruption Across Northern India

Published at : 19 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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