Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 19 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 19 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 19 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Kejriwal Blames BJP For Satyendar Jain’s Arrest, Calls It ‘Dictatorship’ Kejriwal hit out at the BJP after Satyendar Jain’s arrest, calling the case “fake” and accusing the party of political vendetta. Read More PM CARES Fund Income Rises 41%, But Just 0.01% Balance Used; RTI Activist Questions Spending RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj questioned why the fund spent only Rs 87.85 lakh during FY 2024-25, equivalent to 0.01% of its closing balance, when the reported total income was Rs 1,279.9 crore. Read More UAE Halts All Trade, Financial Transactions With Iran After Ballistic Missile Launches The United Arab Emirates has suspended all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice, citing rising regional tensions and concerns over threats to security. Read More Lanterns Timeline: Where DCU Series Fits Between Superman, Supergirl And 2026 Events Lanterns features multiple timelines, with the main story set in 2016 and additional sequences taking place in 1996 and 2026. Read More ‘Dhamaal’ Rights Row: Producer, Director Booked In Alleged Rs 1.5 Crore Fraud Mumbai Police has booked film producer Ashok Navalkumar Thakariya and director Indra Kumar and launched an investigation into an alleged Rs 1.5 crore fraud case linked to the rights of Dhamaal. Read More India Eyes Olympic Glory: Top 10 In 2036, Top 5 By 2048 The framework provides for a 60:40 centre-state cost sharing model and support for 30,000 athletes. Read More Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Go Cosy During F1 Summer Break, Hawaii Photos Go Viral Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian enjoy a cosy Hawaii getaway during F1's summer break. See their beach walks, selfies and holiday photos. See pictures here. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Ola, Uber, Rapido New Rules In Maharashtra: Marathi, 12-Hour Driving Limit And 80% Fare Rule The new framework covers driver documentation, continuous driving hours, fare distribution, digital tracking and multilingual access to aggregator apps and websites. Read More