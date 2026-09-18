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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 18 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 September 2026:

  1. OPINION | Pakistan Does China-Style Collision, India Should Remain Alert

    Given the ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, the world cannot afford for India and Pakistan to engage in what could evolve into Operation Sindoor 2.0 in the maritime domain. Read More

  2. Pakistani JeM Terrorists Saddam And Adil Neutralised In J&K's Udhampur; Active In Valley Since 2023

    Two Pakistani JeM terrorists, active in the Udhampur-Kathua belt since 2023-24, were killed in a joint Army-Police operation in the Bartal forest. Read More

  3. HTT-40 Trainer Aircraft: India Set To Hand Over First Indigenous Trainer To Air Force

    India is set to hand over its first indigenous HTT-40 trainer aircraft to the Air Force, alongside Tejas trainers and the civilian Dhruv-NG. Read More

  4. UN Panel Flags Possible US War Crimes In Iran Strikes, Accuses Tehran Of Crimes Against Humanity

    US Iran War Crimes: A UN fact-finding panel has flagged possible US war crimes in Iran and accused Iranian forces of crimes against humanity. Read More

  5. 'Daayra' Vs 'VIBE' Box Office Collection Live: Kunal Khemu's Film Leads Kareena Kapoor's By 200%

    Daayra and VIBE have begun their box office journeys, with VIBE recording higher live Day 1 India collections and running across more shows. Read More

  6. Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks PM Modi's Birthday With 25-Ft Sand Art, 2,500 Diyas At Puri Beach | WATCH

    PM Modi's 76th birthday was marked with a 25-foot sand art installation by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach, along with 2,500 earthen lamps. Read More

  7. Asian Games Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details: Everything You Need To Know

    Asian Games 2026 begin in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. Check where to watch the in India on TV as well as online live streaming platforms. Read More

  8. India's 10-Gold Medal Dream At Asian Games 2026: These Athletes Will Be In Focus

    Beyond the team events, several Indian athletes are expected to be among the country's leading individual gold-medal contenders. Here are 10 names to watch closely. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Noel Tata Vs Chandrasekaran: Why Tata Trusts Is Opposing His Fresh 5-Year Term At Tata Sons

    The Tata Sons board has backed N Chandrasekaran for another 5-year term, but Noel Tata has opposed the move, with Tata Trusts also questioning the validity of the resolution. Read More

Published at : 18 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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