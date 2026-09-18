Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 September 2026:

OPINION | Pakistan Does China-Style Collision, India Should Remain Alert Given the ongoing wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, the world cannot afford for India and Pakistan to engage in what could evolve into Operation Sindoor 2.0 in the maritime domain. Read More

Pakistani JeM Terrorists Saddam And Adil Neutralised In J&K's Udhampur; Active In Valley Since 2023 Two Pakistani JeM terrorists, active in the Udhampur-Kathua belt since 2023-24, were killed in a joint Army-Police operation in the Bartal forest. Read More

HTT-40 Trainer Aircraft: India Set To Hand Over First Indigenous Trainer To Air Force India is set to hand over its first indigenous HTT-40 trainer aircraft to the Air Force, alongside Tejas trainers and the civilian Dhruv-NG. Read More

UN Panel Flags Possible US War Crimes In Iran Strikes, Accuses Tehran Of Crimes Against Humanity US Iran War Crimes: A UN fact-finding panel has flagged possible US war crimes in Iran and accused Iranian forces of crimes against humanity. Read More

'Daayra' Vs 'VIBE' Box Office Collection Live: Kunal Khemu's Film Leads Kareena Kapoor's By 200% Daayra and VIBE have begun their box office journeys, with VIBE recording higher live Day 1 India collections and running across more shows. Read More

Sudarsan Pattnaik Marks PM Modi's Birthday With 25-Ft Sand Art, 2,500 Diyas At Puri Beach | WATCH PM Modi's 76th birthday was marked with a 25-foot sand art installation by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach, along with 2,500 earthen lamps. Read More

Asian Games Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details: Everything You Need To Know Asian Games 2026 begin in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. Check where to watch the in India on TV as well as online live streaming platforms. Read More

India's 10-Gold Medal Dream At Asian Games 2026: These Athletes Will Be In Focus Beyond the team events, several Indian athletes are expected to be among the country's leading individual gold-medal contenders. Here are 10 names to watch closely. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More