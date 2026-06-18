Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 June 2026:

'Look At Him': Trump Praises PM Modi As 'Calm, Cool And Total Killer' PM Modi met EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen in Evian, discussing trade and cooperation ahead of expected talks with Trump. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 18 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More HC Vacates Stay On Arrest Warrant Against TMC MP Abhishek In Defamation Case The decision is likely to increase legal troubles for the Trinamool Congress general secretary, who is already facing an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on corruption charges. Read More Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery Again As Russia Reports Massive Drone Attack On Capital Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones struck the refinery while Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed more than four dozen drones heading towards the capital. Read More ‘Young People Paying Attention’: Imtiaz Ali Says Audience Sat In Silence Throughout Main Vaapas Aaunga Imtiaz Ali says Main Vaapas Aaunga links Partition trauma with today’s refugee crises, highlighting humanity, enduring love and the need to learn from history. Read More Remember Yohan From Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par? He’s Now A Dentist And Pilot In UK Taare Zameen Par was more than a blockbuster. Released in 2007, Aamir Khan's film left a lasting impact with its powerful message on dyslexia, parenting and education. Read More Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19 Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More 'A Historic Milestone': PM Modi Welcomes July 15 Launch Of India-UK Trade Agreement India had suggested it may reconsider certain concessions under the free trade agreement in response to the UK's recent steel safeguards. Read More