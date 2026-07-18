Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 18 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 17 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar, Begins Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation Abhijeet Dipke started an indefinite hunger strike because activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site. He announced this on Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Read More

US Pounds Iran For 7th Night In Row As Tehran Targets American Bases Across Gulf Iran claimed to have targeted US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain after CENTCOM launched another round of strikes against Iranian military targets for seventh day in a row. Read More

Anandabazar.com honours Kajol, Dev; editor Aveek Sarkar says Bengal witnessing 'new ray of hope' Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI): Bollywood actor Kajol, actor-MP Dev, singer Nikhita Gandhi and several distinguished personalities from diverse fields were on Friday honoured with the 'Bochorer Best 2026' awards instituted by Anandabaza. Read More

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, saying his absence from 'Welcome To The Jungle' trailer launch was due to his Chandigarh schedule, not any personal issue. Read More

PV Sindhu Storms Into Historic Japan Open Final, Ends Losing Streak Against Chen Yufei PV Sindhu reached her maiden Japan Open final after defeating Chen Yufei, ending a five-match losing streak and setting up a title clash on Sunday. Read More

Former U17 World Champion Neha wins gold medal in 59kg category at Budapest Ranking Series Budapest, Jul 17 (PTI): Former U17 World Champion Neha delivered a gritty performance to capture the gold medal in the women’s 59kg category on the third day of the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournamen. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date And New Format Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More