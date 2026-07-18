Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 18 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 18 July 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 18 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 18 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 17 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More
Abhijeet Dipke Returns To Jantar Mantar, Begins Hunger Strike After Wangchuk's Hospitalisation
Abhijeet Dipke started an indefinite hunger strike because activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site. He announced this on Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Read More
US Pounds Iran For 7th Night In Row As Tehran Targets American Bases Across Gulf
Iran claimed to have targeted US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain after CENTCOM launched another round of strikes against Iranian military targets for seventh day in a row. Read More
Anandabazar.com honours Kajol, Dev; editor Aveek Sarkar says Bengal witnessing 'new ray of hope'
Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI): Bollywood actor Kajol, actor-MP Dev, singer Nikhita Gandhi and several distinguished personalities from diverse fields were on Friday honoured with the 'Bochorer Best 2026' awards instituted by Anandabaza. Read More
Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch
Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, saying his absence from 'Welcome To The Jungle' trailer launch was due to his Chandigarh schedule, not any personal issue. Read More
PV Sindhu Storms Into Historic Japan Open Final, Ends Losing Streak Against Chen Yufei
PV Sindhu reached her maiden Japan Open final after defeating Chen Yufei, ending a five-match losing streak and setting up a title clash on Sunday. Read More
Former U17 World Champion Neha wins gold medal in 59kg category at Budapest Ranking Series
Budapest, Jul 17 (PTI): Former U17 World Champion Neha delivered a gritty performance to capture the gold medal in the women’s 59kg category on the third day of the Polyák Imre, Varga János & Kozma István Memorial Senior Ranking Tournamen. Read More
Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date And New Format
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More
Apple Beats Nvidia In $4.88 Trillion Race To Become World's Most Valuable Company
Apple reclaimed the title of the world's most valuable company, overtaking Nvidia with a $4.88 tln valuation. Investors are increasingly backing Apple's AI strategy and long-term earnings potential. Read More