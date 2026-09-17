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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 17 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 September 2026:

  1. ‘Never Met Disha Salian’: Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence After Fresh CBI Probe

    Aaditya Thackeray said he had never met Disha Salian, rejected allegations linking him to her death and called for an impartial fresh probe. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 17 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. India Reacts To US Sanctions Bill, Says Will Take Necessary Steps To Protect Economic Interests

    The US House passed the legislation 262-159 after the Senate approved it 86-11 in August. The bill gives President Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas. Read More

  4. US House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill, India Faces Fresh 100% Tariff Risk Over Russian Oil

    The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 passed 262-159 after clearing the Senate 86-11 last month. The legislation targets Russia's energy and defence sectors. Read More

  5. ‘Nepotism, Favouritism Were There’: Anant Nag On Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection; Says PM Modi Changed System

    Anant Nag has been selected for the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He credited PM Modi with changing the award selection system, saying, “Nepotism and favouritism were there.” Read More

  6. Govt Appoints Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty Among 18 New Censor Board Members-Full List

    Centre reconstitutes CBFC with 18 members, including Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty and Pankaj Tripathi, for a three-year term with immediate effect now. Read More

  7. India's 10-Gold Medal Dream At Asian Games 2026: These Athletes Will Be In Focus

    Beyond the team events, several Indian athletes are expected to be among the country's leading individual gold-medal contenders. Here are 10 names to watch closely. Read More

  8. Sabalenka Handed Hefty Fine Following Emotional Outburst In US Open Final Loss

    Speaking to reporters during her post-match press conference, Sabalenka defended her visceral reaction as a necessary emotional release. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. No UPI Payments At Petrol Pumps? Traders Warn Over Possible MDR On Payments Above ₹2,000

    Chamber of Trade and Industry Chairman Brijesh Goyal said most petrol pump bills exceed ₹2,000, with car fuel bills typically ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 and truck diesel bills potentially crossing ₹10,000. Read More

Published at : 17 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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