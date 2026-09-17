Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 September 2026 - Afternoon

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 September 2026:

‘Never Met Disha Salian’: Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence After Fresh CBI Probe Aaditya Thackeray said he had never met Disha Salian, rejected allegations linking him to her death and called for an impartial fresh probe. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 17 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

India Reacts To US Sanctions Bill, Says Will Take Necessary Steps To Protect Economic Interests The US House passed the legislation 262-159 after the Senate approved it 86-11 in August. The bill gives President Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and natural gas. Read More

US House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill, India Faces Fresh 100% Tariff Risk Over Russian Oil The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 passed 262-159 after clearing the Senate 86-11 last month. The legislation targets Russia's energy and defence sectors. Read More

‘Nepotism, Favouritism Were There’: Anant Nag On Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection; Says PM Modi Changed System Anant Nag has been selected for the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He credited PM Modi with changing the award selection system, saying, “Nepotism and favouritism were there.” Read More

Govt Appoints Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty Among 18 New Censor Board Members-Full List Centre reconstitutes CBFC with 18 members, including Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty and Pankaj Tripathi, for a three-year term with immediate effect now. Read More

India's 10-Gold Medal Dream At Asian Games 2026: These Athletes Will Be In Focus Beyond the team events, several Indian athletes are expected to be among the country's leading individual gold-medal contenders. Here are 10 names to watch closely. Read More

Sabalenka Handed Hefty Fine Following Emotional Outburst In US Open Final Loss Speaking to reporters during her post-match press conference, Sabalenka defended her visceral reaction as a necessary emotional release. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More