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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 17 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 17 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 May 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 17 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 May 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 16 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. 'No Wrongdoing...Truth Will Prevail': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar After Son's Arrest In POCSO Case

    Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his family had gone through an emotionally difficult period after his son joined the investigation in a POCSO case, while asserting that no wrongdoing had taken place from their side. Read More

  4. India, Netherlands Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership After PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Rob Jetten

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten held bilateral talks in The Hague, with both leaders stressing cooperation in trade, innovation, defence and sustainability. Read More

  5. Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details

    Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23. Read More

  6. Shehnaaz Gill's Repeated Appearances At RCB Matches Sparks Dating Rumours With Devdutt Padikkal

    Shehnaaz Gill's repeated appearances at RCB matches have sparked dating rumours with player Devdutt Padikkal. Neither has responded to the speculation yet. Read More

  7. Whirlwind Allen, Raghuvanshi keep KKR alive with 29-run win over GT

    Kolkata, May 16 (PTI): Finn Allen's breathtaking 93 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's equally engaging 82 were the differentiators as Kolkata Knight Riders made Gujarat Titans pay heavily for their sloppy fielding to secure a 29-run win, keeping their slender playoff hopes alive in the IPL match here on Saturda. Read More

  8. Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row

    Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. After Maharashtra, Delhi Cuts ATF VAT To 7% Amid Rising Fuel Costs And West Asia Crisis

    The move follows a similar decision by the Government of Maharashtra, which reduced VAT on ATF from 18 per cent to 7 per cent for six months beginning May 15. Read More

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Religious Activities Continue at Bhojshala Temple Complex After High Court Verdict

Published at : 17 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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