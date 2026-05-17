Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 17 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 May 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 16 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

'No Wrongdoing...Truth Will Prevail': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar After Son's Arrest In POCSO Case Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said his family had gone through an emotionally difficult period after his son joined the investigation in a POCSO case, while asserting that no wrongdoing had taken place from their side. Read More

India, Netherlands Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership After PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Rob Jetten Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten held bilateral talks in The Hague, with both leaders stressing cooperation in trade, innovation, defence and sustainability. Read More

Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details Kanye West's concert In India has officially been cancelled citing security issues, just days before the rapper was scheduled to perform in New Delhi on May 23. Read More

Shehnaaz Gill's Repeated Appearances At RCB Matches Sparks Dating Rumours With Devdutt Padikkal Shehnaaz Gill's repeated appearances at RCB matches have sparked dating rumours with player Devdutt Padikkal. Neither has responded to the speculation yet. Read More

Whirlwind Allen, Raghuvanshi keep KKR alive with 29-run win over GT Kolkata, May 16 (PTI): Finn Allen's breathtaking 93 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's equally engaging 82 were the differentiators as Kolkata Knight Riders made Gujarat Titans pay heavily for their sloppy fielding to secure a 29-run win, keeping their slender playoff hopes alive in the IPL match here on Saturda. Read More

Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More