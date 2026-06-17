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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 17 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Reported By : ABP News Bureau | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 June 2026:

  1. PM Modi Delivers Clear Message At G7, Raises Issue Of 3 Indians Killed In US Strike With Trump

    The meeting comes at a significant juncture in India-US relations, with both leaders engaging against the backdrop of recent developments affecting bilateral ties. Read More

  2. 'The World Is One Family': PM Modi Outlines India's Partnership Vision At G7 Summit

    PM Modi urges nations to build partnerships based on solidarity and equality, stressing trust and inclusive global development at G7. Read More

  3. Phones Switched Off, MPs Missing: Uddhav Sena Faces Defection Fears Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Buzz

    Several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are reportedly unreachable as speculation grows over a possible switch to the Eknath Shinde camp. Read More

  4. US-Iran Peace Deal Reveals $300 Billion Investment Plan, More Than Half The Financing Already Pledged

    The fund, known as the Reconstruction and Development Fund, would support investment in sectors such as energy, transport, logistics and manufacturing, while helping rebuild war-damaged infrastructure. Read More

  5. Rachna Banerjee Speaks On TMC Rebellion, Says ‘There Can Never Be Revolt Against Didi’

    Amid the growing crisis within Trinamool Congress, Rachna Banerjee reaffirmed her respect for Mamata Banerjee, calling her the party’s face. The actor-MP also admitted governance challenges. Read More

  6. Anurag Kashyap Calls Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘Heartbreaking’, Urges People To ‘Go Watch It’

    Anurag Kashyap has praised Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, calling it an emotional watch and urging audiences to see it in cinemas. He also shared a playful birthday message for Imtiaz. Read More

  7. Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts

    Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More

  8. Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19

    Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. How Did SpaceX Become More Valuable Than Amazon In Just Days?

    Elon Musk's SpaceX has overtaken Amazon to become the world's fifth-most valuable company after a blistering post-IPO rally. Read More

Before You Go

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: Sanjay Raut Alleges ₹15 Crore Offer Amid Escalating Uddhav Sena MP Revolt

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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