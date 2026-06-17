Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 June 2026:

PM Modi Delivers Clear Message At G7, Raises Issue Of 3 Indians Killed In US Strike With Trump The meeting comes at a significant juncture in India-US relations, with both leaders engaging against the backdrop of recent developments affecting bilateral ties. Read More

'The World Is One Family': PM Modi Outlines India's Partnership Vision At G7 Summit PM Modi urges nations to build partnerships based on solidarity and equality, stressing trust and inclusive global development at G7. Read More

Phones Switched Off, MPs Missing: Uddhav Sena Faces Defection Fears Amid ‘Operation Tiger’ Buzz Several Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are reportedly unreachable as speculation grows over a possible switch to the Eknath Shinde camp. Read More

US-Iran Peace Deal Reveals $300 Billion Investment Plan, More Than Half The Financing Already Pledged The fund, known as the Reconstruction and Development Fund, would support investment in sectors such as energy, transport, logistics and manufacturing, while helping rebuild war-damaged infrastructure. Read More

Rachna Banerjee Speaks On TMC Rebellion, Says ‘There Can Never Be Revolt Against Didi’ Amid the growing crisis within Trinamool Congress, Rachna Banerjee reaffirmed her respect for Mamata Banerjee, calling her the party’s face. The actor-MP also admitted governance challenges. Read More

Anurag Kashyap Calls Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘Heartbreaking’, Urges People To ‘Go Watch It’ Anurag Kashyap has praised Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, calling it an emotional watch and urging audiences to see it in cinemas. He also shared a playful birthday message for Imtiaz. Read More

Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More

Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19 Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More