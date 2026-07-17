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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 17 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 July 2026:

  1. UP Plans Robotics, AI And Deep Tech Push; Noida To Host India's Largest Advanced Manufacturing Hub

    Chief Minister directs preparation of a comprehensive action plan, with Noida's PRAGATI project and new U Hubs expected to drive research, innovation and high-tech manufacturing. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 17 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. 'I'm Unable To Speak': Wangchuk Weakens On Day 20 Of CJP Hunger Strike; Docs Warn Of Organ Failure

    Sonam Wangchuk's health has worsened on the 20th day of his hunger strike, with the Delhi High Court already ordering daily medical monitoring. Read More

  4. Trump Claims China Acquired 220 Million US Voter Files In 'Largest Data Breach' During 2020 Polls

    US President Donald Trump declassified intelligence that he said shows China acquired 220 million US voter files, renewing his focus on election security ahead of the November midterm elections. Read More

  5. Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch

    Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, saying his absence from 'Welcome To The Jungle' trailer launch was due to his Chandigarh schedule, not any personal issue. Read More

  6. 'Satluj' Row Takes New Turn: Ravneet Bittu Softens Stance Before PM Modi Visit To Punjab

    According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes the controversy may be causing political damage and now wants to bring the matter to a close. Read More

  7. Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

    Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

  8. Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm

    Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. US To Limit Student Visas To Four Years: What Trump's New Immigration Rule Means

    The Trump admin has introduced a new immigration rule that would replace the long-standing 'duration of status' system with a 4-year limit for most international students and exchange visitors. Read More

Before You Go

West Bengal Update: School Van Hit by Train in Baharampur, Three Killed in Tragic Railway Accident

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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