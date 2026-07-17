Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 July 2026:

UP Plans Robotics, AI And Deep Tech Push; Noida To Host India's Largest Advanced Manufacturing Hub Chief Minister directs preparation of a comprehensive action plan, with Noida's PRAGATI project and new U Hubs expected to drive research, innovation and high-tech manufacturing. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 17 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

'I'm Unable To Speak': Wangchuk Weakens On Day 20 Of CJP Hunger Strike; Docs Warn Of Organ Failure Sonam Wangchuk's health has worsened on the 20th day of his hunger strike, with the Delhi High Court already ordering daily medical monitoring. Read More

Trump Claims China Acquired 220 Million US Voter Files In 'Largest Data Breach' During 2020 Polls US President Donald Trump declassified intelligence that he said shows China acquired 220 million US voter files, renewing his focus on election security ahead of the November midterm elections. Read More

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On 'Fallout' With Akshay Kumar, Reveals Why He Skipped ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Trailer Launch Paresh Rawal has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Akshay Kumar, saying his absence from 'Welcome To The Jungle' trailer launch was due to his Chandigarh schedule, not any personal issue. Read More

'Satluj' Row Takes New Turn: Ravneet Bittu Softens Stance Before PM Modi Visit To Punjab According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes the controversy may be causing political damage and now wants to bring the matter to a close. Read More

Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More