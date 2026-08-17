Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 August 2026:

UGC NET 2026: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam For English, Commerce, Sociology After ‘Multiple Errors’ In Papers NTA may conduct UGC NET re-exams for English, Commerce and Sociology after complaints over repeated questions, errors and discrepancies. Read More Vande Mataram Row: Shah Demands Apology From Sonia, Rahul; Police Complaints Filed Against Gandhis Police complaint filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over alleged disruption of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Congress headquarters, seeking an FIR and probe. Read More NLSIU Students, Alumni Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman Attending Convocation Over NALSAR Row NLSIU students and alumni criticised the BCI's earlier order directing state bar councils to halt the enrolment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR. Read More Trump Backs 'Islamic NATO'; Praises Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan For 'Big, Bold First Step' US President Donald Trump has backed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, calling it a “big, bold, and important first step”. Read More 'Awarapan 2' Sees 23% Drop On Day 3, Stays Rs 18.75 Cr Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947' Awarapan 2 earned Rs 26 crore on Day 3 despite a 23% drop, collecting Rs 18.75 crore more than Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 at the Indian box office. Read More ‘Gadar’, ‘Border’, ‘Sam Bahadur', ‘Chak De! India’: Bollywood Dialogues That Became Patriotic Anthems From ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Chak De! India’ to ‘Sam Bahadur’, Bollywood has shaped how generations express patriotism. Memorable dialogues have moved beyond films, reflecting changing ideas of national identity. Read More Formula E Eyeing India Comeback? Boss Reveals What Must Happen First Alberto Longo said Formula E is ready to return, but an Indian city or authority must take the first step by inviting the championship back. Read More Shubham Jaglan Fires Final-Round 64 To Claim Maiden Coal India Open Title Torrential downpours interrupted 2nd round, forcing organizers to trim event to 54 holes. With fourth round called off, Friday’s third-round shotgun start served as tournament’s decisive final leg. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More OPINION | The Experience Glut: What Happens When Layoffs Flood Market With Senior Talent Layoffs have created a glut of senior talent, but the real shift is how employers value, assess and price leadership experience across a changing job market. Read More