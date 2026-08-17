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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 17 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 17 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 17 August 2026:

  1. UGC NET 2026: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam For English, Commerce, Sociology After ‘Multiple Errors’ In Papers

    NTA may conduct UGC NET re-exams for English, Commerce and Sociology after complaints over repeated questions, errors and discrepancies. Read More

  2. Vande Mataram Row: Shah Demands Apology From Sonia, Rahul; Police Complaints Filed Against Gandhis

    Police complaint filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over alleged disruption of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Congress headquarters, seeking an FIR and probe. Read More

  3. NLSIU Students, Alumni Oppose CJI Surya Kant, BCI Chairman Attending Convocation Over NALSAR Row

    NLSIU students and alumni criticised the BCI's earlier order directing state bar councils to halt the enrolment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR. Read More

  4. Trump Backs 'Islamic NATO'; Praises Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan For 'Big, Bold First Step'

    US President Donald Trump has backed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, calling it a “big, bold, and important first step”. Read More

  5. 'Awarapan 2' Sees 23% Drop On Day 3, Stays Rs 18.75 Cr Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947'

    Awarapan 2 earned Rs 26 crore on Day 3 despite a 23% drop, collecting Rs 18.75 crore more than Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 at the Indian box office. Read More

  6. ‘Gadar’, ‘Border’, ‘Sam Bahadur', ‘Chak De! India’: Bollywood Dialogues That Became Patriotic Anthems

    From ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Chak De! India’ to ‘Sam Bahadur’, Bollywood has shaped how generations express patriotism. Memorable dialogues have moved beyond films, reflecting changing ideas of national identity. Read More

  7. Formula E Eyeing India Comeback? Boss Reveals What Must Happen First

    Alberto Longo said Formula E is ready to return, but an Indian city or authority must take the first step by inviting the championship back. Read More

  8. Shubham Jaglan Fires Final-Round 64 To Claim Maiden Coal India Open Title

    Torrential downpours interrupted 2nd round, forcing organizers to trim event to 54 holes. With fourth round called off, Friday’s third-round shotgun start served as tournament’s decisive final leg. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. OPINION | The Experience Glut: What Happens When Layoffs Flood Market With Senior Talent

    Layoffs have created a glut of senior talent, but the real shift is how employers value, assess and price leadership experience across a changing job market. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: Lakhisarai Ashok Dham Stampede Death Toll Rises to 8 Amid Crowd Safety Questions

Published at : 17 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

India
'NTA Makes Mistake, Students Serve Sentence': Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over UGC-NET Re-Exam
'NTA Makes Mistake, Students Serve Sentence': Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over UGC-NET Re-Exam
Cities
IPS Officer’s 95-Year-Old Mother Found Dead In UP Home, Akhilesh Reacts: 'Even Cops Not Safe'
IPS Officer’s 95-Year-Old Mother Found Dead In UP Home, Akhilesh Reacts: 'Even Cops Not Safe'
Business
LPG Supply: Govt Sets New Production Rules After West Asia Crisis Disrupted Imports; What Changes
LPG Supply: Govt Sets New Production Rules After West Asia Crisis Disrupted Imports; What Changes
World
Russia-Ukraine War: Lakshmi Mittal's Steel Plant Damaged In Russian Strikes
Russia-Ukraine War: Lakshmi Mittal's Steel Plant Damaged In Russian Strikes
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Breaking News: Lakhisarai Ashok Dham Stampede Death Toll Rises to 8 Amid Crowd Safety Questions
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Tragedy on Shravan Monday: 7 Devotees Dead, Several Injured in Lakhisarai Temple Stampede
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc From Gujarat to Rajasthan
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