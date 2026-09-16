Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 September 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

India Invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Twice: MEA On Bilateral Visit, BRICS Summit India invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit and the BRICS Summit, with both invitations sent separately. Read More

Muslim Person Above Puberty Can Marry Person Of Choice, Says Punjab HC Justice Vikram Aggarwal noted that the man was 26 years old, while the woman was 17 years and eight months old when the couple solemnised their Nikah on August 22, 2026. Read More

Houthis Claim Saudi F-15 Shot Down Hours After Drone Intercepted Near Mecca The development came hours after Saudi Arabia said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city. Read More

Rajpal Yadav’s Lawyer Says ‘We Will Comply’ After SC Grants Relief, Reduces Deposit Amount To Rs 2 Cr The Supreme Court granted Rajpal Yadav two more weeks to make the payment and reduced the deposit amount from Rs 5 crore to Rs 2 crore. Read More

‘Disha Salian Deserves The Truth’: Jiah Khan’s Mother Flags Evidence Concerns After Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan’s mother, raised concerns over the Disha Salian case after Sooraj Pancholi was named in the FIR, alleging crucial evidence may have been lost. Read More

Sabalenka Handed Hefty Fine Following Emotional Outburst In US Open Final Loss Speaking to reporters during her post-match press conference, Sabalenka defended her visceral reaction as a necessary emotional release. Read More

WI Team Selection: Spotlight on Pandya, Pant with focus on Agarkar future New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI): A white ball lifeline for Rishabh Pant and a possible inclusion of a fit-again Hardik Pandya will be the focal points of discussion when the national selectors pick the ODI and T20I squads for the home series against West Indies here on Wednesda. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More