Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More ED Grills Abhishek Banerjee For Over 11 Hours In Bengal School Recruitment Case 'Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower,' says Abhishek Banerjee after over eight hours of ED questioning in the teacher recruitment scam probe. Read More DMK Targets Rahul Gandhi As 'Politically Immature', Blames Him For Weakening INDIA Bloc DMK has launched its sharpest attack yet on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of weakening INDIA bloc unity and alienating allies. Read More 'Fake News': Trump Denies $300 Million Iran Payout, Says Tehran Agrees To Not Pursue Nukes US Iran War: Trump denied reports of a $300 million payment to Iran while praising a new accord under which Tehran pledged not to seek nuclear arms. Read More 5 Films Releasing This Friday; Rashmika Mandana And Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Compete At Box Office On June 19, multiple films across Hindi and regional cinema release together, including Maa Inti Bangaaram, Cocktail 2, Dodmansa, Deewana and Balan: The Boy, setting up a major box office clash. Read More Foo Fighters India Debut Confirmed: Bengaluru And Mumbai Shows Set For 2027 Foo Fighters are finally heading to India for the first time with concerts in Bengaluru and Mumbai in January 2027. The show promises a festival-style experience and supporting acts. Read More Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19 Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More Oil Prices Fall, Rupee Gains: US-Iran Deal Brings Relief For Indian Currency The rupee strengthened against the US dollar for a second straight session as easing tensions in the West Asia and a sharp decline in crude oil prices boosted sentiment. Read More