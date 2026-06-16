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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 16 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Reported By : ABP News Bureau | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. ED Grills Abhishek Banerjee For Over 11 Hours In Bengal School Recruitment Case

    'Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower,' says Abhishek Banerjee after over eight hours of ED questioning in the teacher recruitment scam probe. Read More

  3. DMK Targets Rahul Gandhi As 'Politically Immature', Blames Him For Weakening INDIA Bloc

    DMK has launched its sharpest attack yet on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of weakening INDIA bloc unity and alienating allies. Read More

  4. 'Fake News': Trump Denies $300 Million Iran Payout, Says Tehran Agrees To Not Pursue Nukes

    US Iran War: Trump denied reports of a $300 million payment to Iran while praising a new accord under which Tehran pledged not to seek nuclear arms. Read More

  5. 5 Films Releasing This Friday; Rashmika Mandana And Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Compete At Box Office

    On June 19, multiple films across Hindi and regional cinema release together, including Maa Inti Bangaaram, Cocktail 2, Dodmansa, Deewana and Balan: The Boy, setting up a major box office clash. Read More

  6. Foo Fighters India Debut Confirmed: Bengaluru And Mumbai Shows Set For 2027

    Foo Fighters are finally heading to India for the first time with concerts in Bengaluru and Mumbai in January 2027. The show promises a festival-style experience and supporting acts. Read More

  7. Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Facebook Page Over 'Defamatory' Posts

    Sourav Ganguly has approached Kolkata Police, alleging a Facebook page with 3.6 million followers shared defamatory content harming his reputation. Read More

  8. Neeraj Chopra Is Back! India Star Confirmed For Doha Diamond League Comeback On June 19

    Doha Diamond League: Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited injury return at the Doha Diamond League on June 19 after recovering from a back issue. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. Oil Prices Fall, Rupee Gains: US-Iran Deal Brings Relief For Indian Currency

    The rupee strengthened against the US dollar for a second straight session as easing tensions in the West Asia and a sharp decline in crude oil prices boosted sentiment. Read More

Before You Go

POLITICS: Lok Sabha Speaker to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Decision

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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