Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More From Baruipur To 1970s: Can BJP Deliver Justice Without Repeating Bengal's Encounter Legacy? The Baruipur horror has revived debate over police encounters, justice and law and order under West Bengal's new BJP government. Read More 'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to ensure daily health check-ups for activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike entered its 19th day. Read More US Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Iranian Oil Tanker, Airport; Tehran Attacks Kuwait, Jordan US Iran War: The US launched fresh strikes on Iran as Trump warned Tehran to "better behave", with retaliatory attacks expanding across the Gulf region. Read More Alpha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller After its theatrical run, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is expected to make its OTT debut. Read More Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More Stock Market Today: Sensex Climbs Over 200 Points, MRPL, Jana SFB Jump Up To 4% A positive start to the trading session saw benchmark indices edge higher, supported by gains in metal, power and auto stocks. Read More