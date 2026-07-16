India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 16 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 16 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 16 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 16 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. From Baruipur To 1970s: Can BJP Deliver Justice Without Repeating Bengal's Encounter Legacy?

    The Baruipur horror has revived debate over police encounters, justice and law and order under West Bengal's new BJP government. Read More

  3. 'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring

    The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to ensure daily health check-ups for activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike entered its 19th day. Read More

  4. US Launches Fresh Air Strikes On Iranian Oil Tanker, Airport; Tehran Attacks Kuwait, Jordan

    US Iran War: The US launched fresh strikes on Iran as Trump warned Tehran to "better behave", with retaliatory attacks expanding across the Gulf region. Read More

  5. Alpha OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller

    After its theatrical run, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is expected to make its OTT debut. Read More

  6. Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report

    Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More

  7. Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

    Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

  8. Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm

    Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Stock Market Today: Sensex Climbs Over 200 Points, MRPL, Jana SFB Jump Up To 4%

    A positive start to the trading session saw benchmark indices edge higher, supported by gains in metal, power and auto stocks. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: Posters Target Prashant Kishor Ahead of Bankipur By-Election, Political Row Intensifies

Published at : 16 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Hyderabad School Faces Row After Parents Claim Class 2 Hindu Student Was Asked To Recite Islamic Verses
Hyderabad School Faces Row After Parents Claim Class 2 Hindu Student Was Asked To Recite Islamic Verses
India
'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring
'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring
India
CJP Calls 'Mass Hunger Strike' As Sonam Wangchuk's Fast Enters Day 19 Amid NEET Protest
CJP Calls 'Mass Hunger Strike' As Sonam Wangchuk's Fast Enters Day 19 Amid NEET Protest
Health
Sonam Wangchuk's Body May Soon Start Eating Itself As He Loses Nearly 9 Kg In 19 Days
Sonam Wangchuk's Body May Soon Start Eating Itself As He Loses Nearly 9 Kg In 19 Days
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Posters Target Prashant Kishor Ahead of Bankipur By-Election, Political Row Intensifies
BREAKING: NDA Signals Push for Women Reservation and Delimitation Bills Ahead of Monsoon Session
BREAKING: BJP and Congress Intensify Strategies Ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session Amid Key Political Moves
BREAKING: Russia-Iran-US Tensions Rise as Moscow Signals Strong Opposition Amid Middle East Crisis
BREAKING: US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Reports Claim Strikes Near Hormuz Ports and Strategic Sites
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget