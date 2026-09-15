Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 September 2026:

‘Look At Trump’: DK Shivakumar Says US President Is Copying Congress Welfare Model DK Shivakumar claims Donald Trump is following Congress’s welfare model, saying Karnataka’s guarantee schemes have gained global recognition. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 September 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 14 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Meta Agrees To Report Child Sexual Abuse Cases To Law Enforcement Agencies: Govt Sources The Indian government is continuously engaging with social media platforms to curb harmful content, and efforts are on to ensure all platforms proactively identify and remove such material. Read More

US Admits It Has Deployed A Weapon In Space, Citing Threats From Russia, China The acknowledgement comes as Washington focuses increasingly on threats from Russia and China, whose military programmes include capabilities aimed at disrupting or targeting satellites. Read More

Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys Wins Two Awards; Jean Smart Wins Best Actress For All 5 Seasons Of ‘Hacks’ Emmy Awards 2026: The Emmy nominations were led by The Pitt with 25 nods, while Hacks, Widow’s Bay and Beef were also among the major contenders. Read More

CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes. Read More

WATCH: Taylor Swift Spotted With Tom Cruise At Chiefs Game As Emmy Cameo Airs Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce’s Chiefs opener at Arrowhead with Tom Cruise while her Emmy sketch aired in Los Angeles. Read More

Female Olympic Athletes Blast Sydney Sweeney Over ‘Sexualised’ Sports Prediction Ad Sydney Sweeney’s Novig sports advertisement has sparked criticism from female athletes and netizens over its use of nudity. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More