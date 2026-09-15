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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 15 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 September 2026:

  1. ‘Look At Trump’: DK Shivakumar Says US President Is Copying Congress Welfare Model

    DK Shivakumar claims Donald Trump is following Congress’s welfare model, saying Karnataka’s guarantee schemes have gained global recognition. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 September 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 14 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. Meta Agrees To Report Child Sexual Abuse Cases To Law Enforcement Agencies: Govt Sources

    The Indian government is continuously engaging with social media platforms to curb harmful content, and efforts are on to ensure all platforms proactively identify and remove such material. Read More

  4. US Admits It Has Deployed A Weapon In Space, Citing Threats From Russia, China

    The acknowledgement comes as Washington focuses increasingly on threats from Russia and China, whose military programmes include capabilities aimed at disrupting or targeting satellites. Read More

  5. Emmy Awards 2026: Matthew Rhys Wins Two Awards; Jean Smart Wins Best Actress For All 5 Seasons Of ‘Hacks’

    Emmy Awards 2026: The Emmy nominations were led by The Pitt with 25 nods, while Hacks, Widow’s Bay and Beef were also among the major contenders. Read More

  6. CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind

    CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes. Read More

  7. WATCH: Taylor Swift Spotted With Tom Cruise At Chiefs Game As Emmy Cameo Airs

    Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce’s Chiefs opener at Arrowhead with Tom Cruise while her Emmy sketch aired in Los Angeles. Read More

  8. Female Olympic Athletes Blast Sydney Sweeney Over ‘Sexualised’ Sports Prediction Ad

    Sydney Sweeney’s Novig sports advertisement has sparked criticism from female athletes and netizens over its use of nudity. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Oracle Layoffs: The 6 AM Email That Told Employees, ‘Today Is Your Last Working Day’

    The reported email did not provide employees with an individual-specific explanation for why their particular roles had been eliminated. Read More

Published at : 15 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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