Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 May 2026:

Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case; Kejriwal Says ‘Truth Has Triumphed’ Justice Sharma stepped aside from the Delhi excise policy case, saying another bench would now hear the matter after contempt notices. Read More

UP Storm Fury: Yogi Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Death Aid, Big Relief For Farmers After storms and lightning wreak havoc in UP, the Yogi government announces Rs 4 lakh death aid, crop compensation and livestock relief for affected families. Read More

‘Shock Has Arrived’: Opposition Targets Modi Govt Over Fuel Price Hike; BJP Defends Move The government defended the hike as modest compared to global fuel price increases caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict and rising crude oil prices. Read More

Trump, Xi To Wrap Up Two-Day Beijing Summit Amid Taiwan Tensions, Iran Truce And Trade Deals Trump said he hoped ties with China would become “stronger and better than ever”, while Xi warned that mishandling Taiwan could damage bilateral relations. Read More

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It Fans had been eagerly awaiting details about the film’s streaming release, especially after reports suggested that the OTT version would feature an extended cut compared to the theatrical edition. Read More

Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More

Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More