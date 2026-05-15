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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 15 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 15 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 May 2026:

  1. Justice Sharma Steps Aside From Excise Policy Case; Kejriwal Says ‘Truth Has Triumphed’

    Justice Sharma stepped aside from the Delhi excise policy case, saying another bench would now hear the matter after contempt notices. Read More

  2. UP Storm Fury: Yogi Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Death Aid, Big Relief For Farmers

    After storms and lightning wreak havoc in UP, the Yogi government announces Rs 4 lakh death aid, crop compensation and livestock relief for affected families. Read More

  3. ‘Shock Has Arrived’: Opposition Targets Modi Govt Over Fuel Price Hike; BJP Defends Move

    The government defended the hike as modest compared to global fuel price increases caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict and rising crude oil prices. Read More

  4. Trump, Xi To Wrap Up Two-Day Beijing Summit Amid Taiwan Tensions, Iran Truce And Trade Deals

    Trump said he hoped ties with China would become “stronger and better than ever”, while Xi warned that mishandling Taiwan could damage bilateral relations. Read More

  5. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Gets OTT Premiere Date: Know Where You Can Watch It

    Fans had been eagerly awaiting details about the film’s streaming release, especially after reports suggested that the OTT version would feature an extended cut compared to the theatrical edition. Read More

  6. Diljit Dosanjh's Manager’s House Attacked, Punjab Minister Blames Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

    Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the attack and alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing. Read More

  7. Tough pill to swallow, says Shreyas as Punjab slip to fith defeat in a row

    Dharamsala, May 14 (PTI): Calling the fifth straight loss a “tough pill to swallow”, captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that Punjab Kings were outplayed by Tilak Varma, whose mature 75-run unbeaten knock guided Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win in a crucial IPL clash here on Thursda. Read More

  8. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals

    PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. CNG Prices Hiked Alongside Petrol, Diesel Rates, Check City-Wise Fuel Prices

    The latest fuel price revision is beginning to ripple far beyond petrol pumps, with economists warning of higher transport, logistics and commodity costs in the weeks ahead. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Re-Exam Confirmed on June 21, Admit Cards to Be Issued by June 14

Published at : 15 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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