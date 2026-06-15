Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 June 2026:

PM Modi Begins Historic Slovakia Tour; First-Ever Indian Prime Minister To Visit Since Nation's Independence PM Modi's two-day visit is expected to boost bilateral ties, with talks scheduled with Slovakia's president and prime minister, along with interactions with business leaders. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 15 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More How Will Rebel TMC Faction's Merger With Regional Party Benefit India? The move triggered intense political buzz in Kolkata and New Delhi, especially after 19 of the rebel MPs met Speaker Om Birla following discussions at Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s residence. Read More Trump Announces US-Iran Peace Deal 'Now Complete', Hormuz To Reopen After June 19 Signing Ceremony US and Iran have finally reached a peace agreement to end the war, paving way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The deal is scheduled to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19. Read More AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’ AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday With Dana White At Grand UFC White House Event Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday: US President Donald Trump hosted professional UFC cage matches on the White House lawn to celebrate his 80th birthday alongside Dana White. Read More White House Hosts Historic UFC Freedom 250 Event On South Lawn Donald Trump's 80th birthday celebrations began at the White House with UFC Freedom 250, featuring multiple knockouts in a unique South Lawn setup. Read More Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More Oil Prices Fall After US-Iran Peace Deal. Check Petrol Prices Today In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across India on June 15 despite a sharp decline in global crude oil prices following the proposed US-Iran peace agreement and plans to reopen Hormuz. Read More