Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 July 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 14 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

Strait of Hormuz Crisis Again: Why India Should Brace For Oil, Gas And Inflation Shock Renewed US-Iran tensions have revived concerns over the Hormuz, threatening India's oil and LPG supplies, fuel prices, inflation, rupee, trade deficit and overall economy if disruptions persist. Read More

'Sonam Wangchuk May Die In 2 Days': Delhi HC Plea Seeks 'Force-Feeding' Of Activist A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical intervention for activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day. Read More

Trump Drops 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee Threat As US Tightens Blockade On Iran Ports Trump scraps the proposed 20% Hormuz transit fee, saying Gulf investment and trade agreements will replace it amid renewed regional tensions. Read More

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More