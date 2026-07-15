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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 15 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 15 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 15 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 July 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 14 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  2. Strait of Hormuz Crisis Again: Why India Should Brace For Oil, Gas And Inflation Shock

    Renewed US-Iran tensions have revived concerns over the Hormuz, threatening India's oil and LPG supplies, fuel prices, inflation, rupee, trade deficit and overall economy if disruptions persist. Read More

  3. 'Sonam Wangchuk May Die In 2 Days': Delhi HC Plea Seeks 'Force-Feeding' Of Activist

    A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical intervention for activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day. Read More

  4. Trump Drops 20% Hormuz Cargo Fee Threat As US Tightens Blockade On Iran Ports

    Trump scraps the proposed 20% Hormuz transit fee, saying Gulf investment and trade agreements will replace it amid renewed regional tensions. Read More

  5. Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report

    Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More

  6. Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

    Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

  7. Delhi Unveils Official Mascot 'Mayur' For Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

    Sports Minister Ashish Sood reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening the city's sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure and athlete-friendly facilities. Read More

  8. Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm

    Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. ‘Don’t Want E20? Pay More For Pure Petrol’: Gadkari Defends Ethanol-Blending Programme

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has defended the Centre's ethanol-blending programme, saying motorists who do not want E20 fuel can opt for 100 per cent petrol at a higher price. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking News: Iran Reportedly Targets US Bases Across Gulf Region Amid Rising Conflict

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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