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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 14 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 September 2026:

  1. Bangladesh Wants To ‘Reset’ Ties With India, Says Relationship Under Hasina Was ‘Uncomfortable’

    Bangladesh seeks to reset ties with India, calling relations under Sheikh Hasina ‘uncomfortable’ and stressing mutual interests and bilateral talks. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 14 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. China Reduces Troop Deployment Along LAC, Accepts Indian Army’s Demand

    China has reduced PLA deployment along the LAC. A Defence Ministry report notes a decline in the number of Chinese troops facing the northern border in 2025. Read More

  4. Boris Johnson’s Train Passes Minutes Before Drone Hits Passenger Train In Ukraine

    Former CIA chief David Petraeus was also reportedly in the region. Security measures were tightened following the drone attack. Read More

  5. CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind

    CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes. Read More

  6. OTT Releases This Weekend: The Revolutionaries, Bigg Boss 20, Ghamasaan, and 7 More Titles To Watch

    Looking for something to watch this weekend? From Bigg Boss 20 and The Revolutionaries to Jungle Tales with Mowgli, Ghamasaan, and international thrillers. Read More

  7. WATCH: Alexander Zverev Has No Idea He Just Won! German Star Confused By Crowd Reaction

    Alexander Zverev appeared unaware he had won after Ben Shelton’s final error, looking ready for another point before realising the match was over. Read More

  8. Indian women''s cricket team refuses to accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC head Naqvi

    Dubai, Sep 13 (PTI): The Asia Cup trophy impasse continued for the second year in a row after the victorious Indian women’s cricket on Sunday did not accept the cup from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman from Pakista. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Chandrasekaran's Exit, A Listing Showdown, Legal Mess: Tata Sons' Make-Or-Break Sep 17 Meeting

    A regulatory setback, an unresolved chairmanship and a stalled trust dispute have collided at once, and Tata Sons' board now has to navigate all three simultaneously. Read More

Published at : 14 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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