Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 June 2026:

PM Modi Lands In France; G7, Bharat Innovates Summit, Bilateral Talks With Macron On Agenda PM Modi arrives in Nice, France, for a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements, including talks with President Emmanuel Macron and participation in the G7 Summit. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 14 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More OPINION | India Will Pay Heavy Price For Rafale Delay The government's renewed push to acquire 114 Rafale fighters and advance the indigenous AMCA programme has revived hopes of strengthening the Indian Air Force, though delays have widened capability gaps amid growing regional security challenges. Read More Fresh Gunfire Erupts In Pak-Occupied J&K, Two More Protesters Killed Four prominent protest leaders, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Sardar Umar Nazir, Khawaja Mehran, and Sardar Aman Khan, have been charged with sedition and rioting. Read More AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’ AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP 2026 Starting Grid, Driver And Constructor Standings Ahead Of Race F1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP: Get the full Formula 1 starting grid for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, plus current driver and constructor standings ahead of race day. Read More Barcelona-Catalunya GP vs Spanish GP: History And Key Differences Explained Barcelona-Catalunya GP vs Spanish Grand Prix: Discover why the classic Barcelona F1 race has been renamed the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix as the Spanish GP title moves to Madrid. Read More Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More Delhi Beer Sales Jump 10% In May As Popular National Brands Return To Shelves Beer sales increased by nearly 10% in May this year compared to the same period last year. A total of 11,12,761 cases were sold this May, up from 10,10,524 cases last year. Read More