Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 July 2026:

Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, 4 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Nagaland A suspected IED blast near Sukhovi in Nagaland killed an Assam Rifles and four others wounded. Security forces launched a massive search operation as investigations continue. Read More Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Tahir Hussain Breaks Down In Tears After Delhi Court Convicts Him A Delhi court convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the 2020 murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the Delhi riots. Hussain broke down in court after the verdict. Read More MEA Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Seafarer Killed In Strait Of Hormuz Attack New Delhi conveyed concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers after an Iranian attack on two UAE-linked vessels killed one Indian crew member and injured eight others. Read More Iran Justifies Hormuz Strike On UAE Tankers That Killed Indian Sailor: 'Ignored Warnings' Iran struck two UAE vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, killing an Indian sailor. UAE condemned the attack as Trump announced a US maritime blockade. Read More Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More 'This One Means A Lot': Jannik Sinner Opens Up After Historic Wimbledon Triumph Sinner came into Sunday's Wimbledon final having won each of his last nine meetings with Zverev in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Read More Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More Monsoon Trouble For India's Farms? Kharif Sowing Falls 16%, Pulses Hit Hardest The early-July revival in rains has helped narrow the planting gap, but several key crops remain behind their 2025 acreage levels. Read More