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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 14 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 July 2026:

  1. Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, 4 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Nagaland

    A suspected IED blast near Sukhovi in Nagaland killed an Assam Rifles and four others wounded. Security forces launched a massive search operation as investigations continue. Read More

  2. Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Tahir Hussain Breaks Down In Tears After Delhi Court Convicts Him

    A Delhi court convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the 2020 murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the Delhi riots. Hussain broke down in court after the verdict. Read More

  3. MEA Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Seafarer Killed In Strait Of Hormuz Attack

    New Delhi conveyed concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers after an Iranian attack on two UAE-linked vessels killed one Indian crew member and injured eight others. Read More

  4. Iran Justifies Hormuz Strike On UAE Tankers That Killed Indian Sailor: 'Ignored Warnings'

    Iran struck two UAE vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, killing an Indian sailor. UAE condemned the attack as Trump announced a US maritime blockade. Read More

  5. Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report

    Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More

  6. Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

    Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

  7. Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm

    Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

  8. 'This One Means A Lot': Jannik Sinner Opens Up After Historic Wimbledon Triumph

    Sinner came into Sunday's Wimbledon final having won each of his last nine meetings with Zverev in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. Monsoon Trouble For India's Farms? Kharif Sowing Falls 16%, Pulses Hit Hardest

    The early-July revival in rains has helped narrow the planting gap, but several key crops remain behind their 2025 acreage levels. Read More

Before You Go

Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack

Published at : 14 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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