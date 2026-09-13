Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 September 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 September 2026:

'Weaponisation Of Critical Minerals Can Hinder Shared Progress': PM Modi At BRICS Summit Read More

Xi Jinping Skips PM Modi's BRICS Gala Dinner In Delhi; Reason For Absence Unclear Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in India after seven years, skipped a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for BRICS leaders in New Delhi. Read More

BRICS Summit Final Day: PM Modi To Hold Seven Bilateral Meetings Today; Check Full Schedule On the first day of the summit, BRICS countries reached an agreement on the joint declaration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently shared the statement. Read More

‘Can't Bully Iran Into Surrender’: Pezeshkian Hits Out At US, Israel Over Attacks On Civilians Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would not surrender to US and Israeli pressure amid ongoing war. He also rejected allegations over its nuclear programme. Read More

CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes. Read More

OTT Releases This Weekend: The Revolutionaries, Bigg Boss 20, Ghamasaan, and 7 More Titles To Watch Looking for something to watch this weekend? From Bigg Boss 20 and The Revolutionaries to Jungle Tales with Mowgli, Ghamasaan, and international thrillers. Read More

F1 2026 Spanish GP Starting Grid: Confirmed Driver Line-Up After Penalties F1 2026 - Spanish GP Starting Grid: Check the complete F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 starting grid, with Lando Norris on pole and Carlos Sainz dropping three places after a penalty. Read More

WATCH: Indian Wushu Star Breaks Down After Asian Games Snub, Alleges 'Abuse Of Power' Divyanshi Choudhary broke down after being dropped from India’s Asian Games squad, alleging unfair treatment, while the federation blamed an injury-related SAI decision. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More