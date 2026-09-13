India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 13 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 September 2026:

  1. 'Weaponisation Of Critical Minerals Can Hinder Shared Progress': PM Modi At BRICS Summit

    Read More

  2. Xi Jinping Skips PM Modi's BRICS Gala Dinner In Delhi; Reason For Absence Unclear

    Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in India after seven years, skipped a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for BRICS leaders in New Delhi. Read More

  3. BRICS Summit Final Day: PM Modi To Hold Seven Bilateral Meetings Today; Check Full Schedule

    On the first day of the summit, BRICS countries reached an agreement on the joint declaration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently shared the statement. Read More

  4. ‘Can't Bully Iran Into Surrender’: Pezeshkian Hits Out At US, Israel Over Attacks On Civilians

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would not surrender to US and Israeli pressure amid ongoing war. He also rejected allegations over its nuclear programme. Read More

  5. CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind

    CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes. Read More

  6. OTT Releases This Weekend: The Revolutionaries, Bigg Boss 20, Ghamasaan, and 7 More Titles To Watch

    Looking for something to watch this weekend? From Bigg Boss 20 and The Revolutionaries to Jungle Tales with Mowgli, Ghamasaan, and international thrillers. Read More

  7. F1 2026 Spanish GP Starting Grid: Confirmed Driver Line-Up After Penalties

    F1 2026 - Spanish GP Starting Grid: Check the complete F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 starting grid, with Lando Norris on pole and Carlos Sainz dropping three places after a penalty. Read More

  8. WATCH: Indian Wushu Star Breaks Down After Asian Games Snub, Alleges 'Abuse Of Power'

    Divyanshi Choudhary broke down after being dropped from India’s Asian Games squad, alleging unfair treatment, while the federation blamed an injury-related SAI decision. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. HDFC Bank MD & CEO Change: Who Could Succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan? 2 Names Sent To RBI

    HDFC Bank's board has approved two candidates for the MD and CEO post and sent their names to the RBI in order of preference. Read More

Published at : 13 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sex Racket Busted At Guest House In Patna, Five detained
Sex Racket Busted At Guest House In Patna, Five detained
News
'Weaponisation Of Critical Minerals Can Hinder Shared Progress': PM Modi At BRICS Summit
'Weaponisation Of Critical Minerals Can Hinder Shared Progress': PM Modi At BRICS Summit
India
'People Free To Choose Food Habits, Religious Practices': Suvendu Adhikari Amid Bageshwar Baba Row
'People Free To Choose Food Habits, Religious Practices': Suvendu Adhikari Amid Bageshwar Baba Row
India
BRICS Summit Final Day: PM Modi To Hold Seven Bilateral Meetings Today; Check Full Schedule
BRICS Summit Final Day: PM Modi To Hold Seven Bilateral Meetings Today; Check Full Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

MODI-XI: India-China Talks Take a Positive Turn at BRICS
BRICS SUMMIT: Global South Gets a Stronger Voice on World Stage
FRIENDSHIP MADE IN DELHI: India Shows a New Path of Global Diplomacy
MODI-XI: Modi and Xi Hold Crucial Bilateral Talks at BRICS
BRICS SUMMIT: 18th Summit Enters Final Day in New Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget