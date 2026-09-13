Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 13 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 September 2026:
'Weaponisation Of Critical Minerals Can Hinder Shared Progress': PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Xi Jinping Skips PM Modi's BRICS Gala Dinner In Delhi; Reason For Absence Unclear
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in India after seven years, skipped a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for BRICS leaders in New Delhi. Read More
BRICS Summit Final Day: PM Modi To Hold Seven Bilateral Meetings Today; Check Full Schedule
On the first day of the summit, BRICS countries reached an agreement on the joint declaration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently shared the statement. Read More
‘Can't Bully Iran Into Surrender’: Pezeshkian Hits Out At US, Israel Over Attacks On Civilians
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would not surrender to US and Israeli pressure amid ongoing war. He also rejected allegations over its nuclear programme. Read More
CINTAA Re-Elections Results Out: Upasana Singh Tops Polls, Sahila Chaddha Close Behind
CINTAA re-election results are out, with Upasna Singh leading the vote count at 360, followed by Sahila Chadha with 357 votes. Read More
OTT Releases This Weekend: The Revolutionaries, Bigg Boss 20, Ghamasaan, and 7 More Titles To Watch
Looking for something to watch this weekend? From Bigg Boss 20 and The Revolutionaries to Jungle Tales with Mowgli, Ghamasaan, and international thrillers. Read More
F1 2026 Spanish GP Starting Grid: Confirmed Driver Line-Up After Penalties
F1 2026 - Spanish GP Starting Grid: Check the complete F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 starting grid, with Lando Norris on pole and Carlos Sainz dropping three places after a penalty. Read More
WATCH: Indian Wushu Star Breaks Down After Asian Games Snub, Alleges 'Abuse Of Power'
Divyanshi Choudhary broke down after being dropped from India’s Asian Games squad, alleging unfair treatment, while the federation blamed an injury-related SAI decision. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
HDFC Bank MD & CEO Change: Who Could Succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan? 2 Names Sent To RBI
HDFC Bank's board has approved two candidates for the MD and CEO post and sent their names to the RBI in order of preference. Read More