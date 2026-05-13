Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 May 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 13 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 May 2026:
Prateek Yadav Had Serious Lung Condition, Health Suddenly Deteriorated
Prateek Yadav's death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from political leaders and supporters. Read More
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised In Gurugram's Medanta Hospital
Sonia Gandhi is expected to undergo a minor medical procedure at the hospital. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were present with her. Read More
Vijay Clears Tamil Nadu Floor Test With Majority, TVK Govt To Continue; AIADMK Rebels Extend Support
Tamil Nadu Vijay Floor Test: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay proves majority in Assembly as Congress, Left parties and VCK back the TVK-led government. Read More
Saudi Arabia Secretly Carried Out Airstrikes On Iran During West Asia War: Report
The attacks came after Iran targeted Gulf states with missiles and drones following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran in February. Read More
Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look
Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela turn heads at Cannes with striking couture looks, blending soft elegance and dramatic glamour on the iconic red carpet. Read More
'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi Clears Air On Film Adaptation Rumours
Author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh acquired rights to The Immortals of Meluha. Amish clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy are still with him. Read More
Won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again: Iyer after loss to DC
Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team’s bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total “30 runs more” than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capital. Read More
Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message
Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More
Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash
Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More
Gold, Silver To Get Costlier As India Raises Tariff Imports To 15% After PM Modi's Appeal
The Centre has increased the import tariff on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to avoid gold purchases for a year amid economic stress linked to the Iran war. Read More