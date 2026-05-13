Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 May 2026:

Prateek Yadav Had Serious Lung Condition, Health Suddenly Deteriorated Prateek Yadav's death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from political leaders and supporters. Read More

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised In Gurugram's Medanta Hospital Sonia Gandhi is expected to undergo a minor medical procedure at the hospital. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were present with her. Read More

Vijay Clears Tamil Nadu Floor Test With Majority, TVK Govt To Continue; AIADMK Rebels Extend Support Tamil Nadu Vijay Floor Test: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay proves majority in Assembly as Congress, Left parties and VCK back the TVK-led government. Read More

Saudi Arabia Secretly Carried Out Airstrikes On Iran During West Asia War: Report The attacks came after Iran targeted Gulf states with missiles and drones following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran in February. Read More

Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look Alia Bhatt and Urvashi Rautela turn heads at Cannes with striking couture looks, blending soft elegance and dramatic glamour on the iconic red carpet. Read More

'Nothing Has Been Signed': Amish Tripathi Clears Air On Film Adaptation Rumours Author Amish Tripathi has denied reports claiming Ranveer Singh acquired rights to The Immortals of Meluha. Amish clarified that the rights to the Shiva Trilogy are still with him. Read More

Won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again: Iyer after loss to DC Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team’s bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total “30 runs more” than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capital. Read More

Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More