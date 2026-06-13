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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 13 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 June 2026:

  1. PM Modi Departs For France, Slovakia Visit; G7 Summit, Bilateral Talks On Agenda

    PM Modi departed for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, where he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on key bilateral and global issues. Read More

  2. 'This Is The Time To Stand With Mamata, Not Leave Her': Shatrughan Sinha On TMC Turmoil

    Amid a deepening TMC crisis, Shatrughan Sinha pledged unwavering support to Mamata Banerjee, even as 19 rebel MPs prepare to seek recognition as the "real TMC" in Parliament. Read More

  3. MEA Debunks Reports Of Attack On Ship With Indian Crew Near Oman, Says All Sailors Safe

    After speaking with the ship’s master, the ministry confirmed that all crew members were safe and described the reports as “false” and “baseless”. Read More

  4. 'Not Justified': Jaishankar Lodges Protest With Rubio Over US Navy Attack That Killed 3 Indian Mariners

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid India's protest over US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Read More

  5. AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’

    AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

  6. NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

    NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

  7. 'Irreparable Damage': Manu Bhaker's Emotional Post After Coach Jaspal Rana's Passing

    Manu Bhaker visited her coach Jaspal Rana's home and academy while in Dehradun for a training camp to pay her respects. Read More

  8. Who Is Jaspal Rana? Legendary Shooter Who Died And How He Is Related To Manu Bhaker

    A comprehensive profile on legendary Indian shooter Jaspal Rana, who has passed away aged 49, and his historic coaching relationship with Manu Bhaker. Read More

  9. Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’

    Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More

  10. Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire As SpaceX IPO Sparks Investor Frenzy

    The company launched with a valuation of $2.2 trillion, and its shares surged from an offering price of $135 to open at $150 before briefly touching $176.50. Shares later closed at about $161. Read More

Before You Go

Fire Fury Across Cities: Massive Blaze Engulfs Hapur Chemical Factory, Homes and Car Destroyed

Published at : 13 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Fire Fury Across Cities: Massive Blaze Engulfs Hapur Chemical Factory, Homes and Car Destroyed
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