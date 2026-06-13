Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 June 2026:

PM Modi Departs For France, Slovakia Visit; G7 Summit, Bilateral Talks On Agenda PM Modi departed for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, where he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on key bilateral and global issues. Read More

'This Is The Time To Stand With Mamata, Not Leave Her': Shatrughan Sinha On TMC Turmoil Amid a deepening TMC crisis, Shatrughan Sinha pledged unwavering support to Mamata Banerjee, even as 19 rebel MPs prepare to seek recognition as the "real TMC" in Parliament. Read More

MEA Debunks Reports Of Attack On Ship With Indian Crew Near Oman, Says All Sailors Safe After speaking with the ship’s master, the ministry confirmed that all crew members were safe and described the reports as “false” and “baseless”. Read More

'Not Justified': Jaishankar Lodges Protest With Rubio Over US Navy Attack That Killed 3 Indian Mariners External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid India's protest over US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Read More

AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’ AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

'Irreparable Damage': Manu Bhaker's Emotional Post After Coach Jaspal Rana's Passing Manu Bhaker visited her coach Jaspal Rana's home and academy while in Dehradun for a training camp to pay her respects. Read More

Who Is Jaspal Rana? Legendary Shooter Who Died And How He Is Related To Manu Bhaker A comprehensive profile on legendary Indian shooter Jaspal Rana, who has passed away aged 49, and his historic coaching relationship with Manu Bhaker. Read More

Anil Kapoor To Host Star Plus’ New Reality Show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ Star Plus has unveiled a new reality show ‘India Ke Top 1%’ hosted by Anil Kapoor, focusing on logic, reasoning, and real-time problem-solving instead of traditional quiz-based knowledge. Read More