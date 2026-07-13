Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 13 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 July 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More
'Aamir Brand Ambassador Of Love Jihad,' Says Nitesh Rane; Waris Pathan Calls Him Jealous
Responding to Rane's comments, Pathan said Aamir Khan had the freedom to marry whomever he chose and mocked the minister over his remarks. Read More
Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indian Tourists To Be Repatriated To Mumbai Today
The Indian Embassy said the bodies will arrive in India after necessary formalities, with state governments coordinating their onward journey to the victims' hometowns. Read More
Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More
Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH
Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More
Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm
Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More
'This One Means A Lot': Jannik Sinner Opens Up After Historic Wimbledon Triumph
Sinner came into Sunday's Wimbledon final having won each of his last nine meetings with Zverev in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Read More
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?
Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More
India Is Building Stronger Ties With Asia, So Why Are Trade Deficits Still Rising?
As India advances its Act East policy through free trade agreements, delayed FTA reviews, widening trade deficits and import-heavy trade with key partners continue to limit the expected economic gains Read More