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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 13 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 July 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. 'Aamir Brand Ambassador Of Love Jihad,' Says Nitesh Rane; Waris Pathan Calls Him Jealous

    Responding to Rane's comments, Pathan said Aamir Khan had the freedom to marry whomever he chose and mocked the minister over his remarks. Read More

  4. Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indian Tourists To Be Repatriated To Mumbai Today

    The Indian Embassy said the bodies will arrive in India after necessary formalities, with state governments coordinating their onward journey to the victims' hometowns. Read More

  5. Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report

    Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More

  6. Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

    Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

  7. Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm

    Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

  8. 'This One Means A Lot': Jannik Sinner Opens Up After Historic Wimbledon Triumph

    Sinner came into Sunday's Wimbledon final having won each of his last nine meetings with Zverev in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. India Is Building Stronger Ties With Asia, So Why Are Trade Deficits Still Rising?

    As India advances its Act East policy through free trade agreements, delayed FTA reviews, widening trade deficits and import-heavy trade with key partners continue to limit the expected economic gains Read More

Before You Go

War Watch: Claims of Tehran IRGC HQ Strike Surface as US-Iran Clash Sparks Global Security Fears

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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