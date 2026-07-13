Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 July 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

'Aamir Brand Ambassador Of Love Jihad,' Says Nitesh Rane; Waris Pathan Calls Him Jealous Responding to Rane's comments, Pathan said Aamir Khan had the freedom to marry whomever he chose and mocked the minister over his remarks. Read More

Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indian Tourists To Be Repatriated To Mumbai Today The Indian Embassy said the bodies will arrive in India after necessary formalities, with state governments coordinating their onward journey to the victims' hometowns. Read More

Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ May Miss 2026 Release After Defence Ministry Flags Concerns: Report Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, may be postponed to 2027 due to reported clearance issues linked to its subject. While the makers are targeting a 2026 release, securing a suitable theatrical window remains a major challenge, according to reports. Read More

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

Who Is Jannik Sinner? Meet The Wimbledon Champion Taking Tennis By Storm Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to win Wimbledon 2026, claiming his second consecutive title at the tournament and fifth career Grand Slam. Read More

'This One Means A Lot': Jannik Sinner Opens Up After Historic Wimbledon Triumph Sinner came into Sunday's Wimbledon final having won each of his last nine meetings with Zverev in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More