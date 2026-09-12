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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 12 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 September 2026:

  1. ‘Properly Handle Differences, Be Friends’: China's Message Ahead Of Xi-Modi Meeting At BRICS Summit

    China and India are arranging a bilateral meeting between Xi Jinping and PM Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, with Beijing calling for “proper” handling of differences. Read More

  2. Putin Slams West's 'Ugly' Trade Tactics At BRICS, Says Russia Slapped With '30,000 Sanctions'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised West's “ugly” trade tactics at the BRICS Business Forum, saying Russia has faced more than 30,000 sanctions. Read More

  3. Xi Jinping Arrives In New Delhi After 7 Years For BRICS Summit, To Hold Talks With PM Modi Today

    Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, with his first India visit in nearly seven years. He is set to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi today. Read More

  4. Guangzhou-New Delhi Flights To Resume After 6 Years Amid Xi-Modi Thaw

    Guangzhou-New Delhi flights are set to resume after six years as India-China ties improve ahead of Xi Jinping's meeting with PM Modi. Read More

  5. Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend Apple Event, Get Hands-On With New iPhone 18 Pro Models | WATCH

    Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon attended Apple’s latest launch event at Apple Park, where CEO John Ternus personally showed them the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Read More

  6. ‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More

  7. It's my job to hit sixes in powerplay, says Shafali Verma

    Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI): Opener Shafali Verma on Thursday said she is enjoying the responsibility of hitting sixes in the powerplay in order to provide impetus to her team's batting innings after guiding India to the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup her. Read More

  8. Delhi HC Rejects Vinesh Phogat's Plea, World Championship Comeback Takes Big Hit

    Delhi High Court has reportedly rejected Vinesh Phogat's plea to participate in the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship selection trials. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Amazon, FluxGen To Launch Water Conservation Project At Pune's NCL Campus

    The project, which will cover the 380-acre NCL campus, is expected to replenish an estimated 178 million litres of water annually once completed by the end of this year. Read More

Published at : 12 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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