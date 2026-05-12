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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 12 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 12 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 May 2026:

  1. After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal, Govt Assures No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel Or LPG

    Government says India has adequate fuel reserves and stable supplies despite global tensions and rising crude oil prices. Read More

  2. AIADMK On Verge Of Split? Major Political Twist Likely Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test

    A section of the AIADMK may vote in support of the Vijay-led government, a move that could significantly alter Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Read More

  3. Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn In As Assam Chief Minister For Second Term After NDA's Landslide Win

    Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders. Read More

  4. From Rare Bird Hunt To Outbreak On Cruise: How 'Patient Zero' Caught Hantavirus

    Health authorities have confirmed eight cases linked to the outbreak, including three deaths, though the World Health Organisation says the overall public health risk remains low. Read More

  5. Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva In Amish Tripathi's The Immortals Of Meluha: Report

    Ranveer Singh will star as Lord Shiva in a grand trilogy adapting Amish Tripathi's bestseller The Immortals of Meluha. Partnering with Birla Studios, the project promises epic action and myth. Read More

  6. BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Everything You Need To Know—Host, Timing, Streaming Platform And Full Telecast Details Revealed

    BAFTA TV Awards 2026 sees Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors leading nominations across major categories. The ceremony will celebrate top British television, with winners announced on BBC One. Read More

  7. Won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again: Iyer after loss to DC

    Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team’s bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total “30 runs more” than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capital. Read More

  8. Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message

    Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Petrol-Diesel Price Hike Coming? Government Plans Gradual Rise in Fuel Rates as Crude crosses $105

    Petrol and diesel prices are set to rise gradually as the government has drawn up a plan to increase fuel rates. Read More

Before You Go

US-Iran Tension: Trump Calls Security Team Amid Fears of Ceasefire Breakdown & War Risk

Published at : 12 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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