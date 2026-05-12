Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 May 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 12 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 May 2026:
After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal, Govt Assures No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel Or LPG
Government says India has adequate fuel reserves and stable supplies despite global tensions and rising crude oil prices. Read More
AIADMK On Verge Of Split? Major Political Twist Likely Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test
A section of the AIADMK may vote in support of the Vijay-led government, a move that could significantly alter Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Read More
Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn In As Assam Chief Minister For Second Term After NDA's Landslide Win
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders. Read More
From Rare Bird Hunt To Outbreak On Cruise: How 'Patient Zero' Caught Hantavirus
Health authorities have confirmed eight cases linked to the outbreak, including three deaths, though the World Health Organisation says the overall public health risk remains low. Read More
Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva In Amish Tripathi's The Immortals Of Meluha: Report
Ranveer Singh will star as Lord Shiva in a grand trilogy adapting Amish Tripathi's bestseller The Immortals of Meluha. Partnering with Birla Studios, the project promises epic action and myth. Read More
BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Everything You Need To Know—Host, Timing, Streaming Platform And Full Telecast Details Revealed
BAFTA TV Awards 2026 sees Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors leading nominations across major categories. The ceremony will celebrate top British television, with winners announced on BBC One. Read More
Won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again: Iyer after loss to DC
Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team’s bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total “30 runs more” than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capital. Read More
Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message
Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More
Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash
Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More
Petrol-Diesel Price Hike Coming? Government Plans Gradual Rise in Fuel Rates as Crude crosses $105
Petrol and diesel prices are set to rise gradually as the government has drawn up a plan to increase fuel rates. Read More