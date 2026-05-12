Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 May 2026:

After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal, Govt Assures No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel Or LPG Government says India has adequate fuel reserves and stable supplies despite global tensions and rising crude oil prices. Read More

AIADMK On Verge Of Split? Major Political Twist Likely Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test A section of the AIADMK may vote in support of the Vijay-led government, a move that could significantly alter Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Read More

Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn In As Assam Chief Minister For Second Term After NDA's Landslide Win Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders. Read More

From Rare Bird Hunt To Outbreak On Cruise: How 'Patient Zero' Caught Hantavirus Health authorities have confirmed eight cases linked to the outbreak, including three deaths, though the World Health Organisation says the overall public health risk remains low. Read More

Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva In Amish Tripathi's The Immortals Of Meluha: Report Ranveer Singh will star as Lord Shiva in a grand trilogy adapting Amish Tripathi's bestseller The Immortals of Meluha. Partnering with Birla Studios, the project promises epic action and myth. Read More

BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Everything You Need To Know—Host, Timing, Streaming Platform And Full Telecast Details Revealed BAFTA TV Awards 2026 sees Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors leading nominations across major categories. The ceremony will celebrate top British television, with winners announced on BBC One. Read More

Won't beat around the bush, I'll just say fielding and bowling again: Iyer after loss to DC Dharamsala, May 11 (PTI): Skipper Shreyas Iyer did not mince words after Punjab Kings slumped to their fourth successive defeat, blaming the team’s bowling and fielding after failing to defend what he felt was a total “30 runs more” than par on a tricky pitch against Delhi Capital. Read More

Vinesh Phogat Hits Back After WFI Suspension, Shares Defiant Message Vinesh Phogat has signalled her intent to fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice against her earlier. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More