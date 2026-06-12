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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 12 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 12 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. 'Bring Him Home Soon': Wife Of Indian Seafarer Killed Off Oman Makes Emotional Appeal

    According to Bhargavi, her husband was the last of the three missing crew members to be located during rescue operations. Read More

  3. 'US Asked India To Buy Russian Oil In 2022,' Jaishankar Recalls, Says Washington Later Imposed Tariffs

    Jaishankar says the US encouraged India to buy Russian oil in 2022, defending New Delhi's energy choices as driven by necessity. Read More

  4. Deal Or Deadlock? Iran Rejects Trump's Ceasefire Claim, Says Deal 'Text Isn't Final'

    US Iran War Peace deal: Trump says Iran approved a peace framework, but Tehran denies any final agreement, exposing fresh divisions over ceasefire talks. Read More

  5. AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’

    AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

  6. NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra

    NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

  7. Indian Shooting Great & Manu Bhaker's Coach, Jaspal Rana Passes Away At 49

    Jaspal Rana, one of India's most accomplished shooters and coaches, won multiple medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Read More

  8. Quote Of The Day | Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On How Believing In Yourself Changes Everything

    Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: Cristiano Ronaldo highlights the power of self-belief, reminding us that confidence in your abilities is the first step towards achieving greatness. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Government Restricts Fuel Sales Amid West Asia Crisis, How Much Can You Buy Now?

    No single customer or vehicle can now buy more than 200 litres of diesel per day from a retail outlet. Diesel bought at a pump also cannot be resold. Read More

Before You Go

TMC Crisis: Kirti Azad Claims He Has Insider Information on Party Split

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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