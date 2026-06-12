Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 12 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

'Bring Him Home Soon': Wife Of Indian Seafarer Killed Off Oman Makes Emotional Appeal According to Bhargavi, her husband was the last of the three missing crew members to be located during rescue operations. Read More

'US Asked India To Buy Russian Oil In 2022,' Jaishankar Recalls, Says Washington Later Imposed Tariffs Jaishankar says the US encouraged India to buy Russian oil in 2022, defending New Delhi's energy choices as driven by necessity. Read More

Deal Or Deadlock? Iran Rejects Trump's Ceasefire Claim, Says Deal 'Text Isn't Final' US Iran War Peace deal: Trump says Iran approved a peace framework, but Tehran denies any final agreement, exposing fresh divisions over ceasefire talks. Read More

AIMSA Condemns Joke About Male Cadavers’ Genitals By Mumbai MBBS Student: ‘Insensitive And Disrespectful’ AIMSA described the remarks made by MBBS student Sejal Pawar about cadavers and body donors during Pranit More’s show in Gurugram as completely "unacceptable". Read More

NCW Takes Action Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Video; Summons Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra NCW, after reviewing the viral Rs 370 Biryani video, has summoned Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra. Read More

Indian Shooting Great & Manu Bhaker's Coach, Jaspal Rana Passes Away At 49 Jaspal Rana, one of India's most accomplished shooters and coaches, won multiple medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. Read More

Quote Of The Day | Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On How Believing In Yourself Changes Everything Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: Cristiano Ronaldo highlights the power of self-belief, reminding us that confidence in your abilities is the first step towards achieving greatness. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More