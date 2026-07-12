Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 July 2026:

Hyderabad Student Missing In Finland Found Dead After 2 Months; Family Suspects 'Suspicious Death' Hyderabad student Manideep Reddy, missing in Finland since May 5, was found dead in the sea near Helsinki. His family suspects foul play, seeks a thorough probe and Centre's help to travel to Finland. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

'Produce Proof Or Apologise': BJP Hits Back At Omar Abdullah Over MLA Poaching Claim J&K CM Omar Abdullah alleged that a Jammu NC MLA was offered Rs 20 to 30 crore, one ministry, and statehood to join the BJP. The saffron party rejected the allegation as "baseless". Read More

Indian-Origin Google Executive Shot Dead In US; Husband Arrested For Murder When officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries. Read More

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7. Read More

High jumper Sarvesh Kushare finishes third in Diamond League debut in Monaco Monaco, Jul 10 (PTI): National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of a top-three finish in the prestigious even. Read More

Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Knocks Djokovic Out In The Semifinal Battle, Advances To Final Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal: Defending champion Jannik Sinner advances to the Wimbledon 2026 final after a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 baseline masterclass against Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Read More

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason? Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More