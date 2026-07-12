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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 July 2026:

  1. Hyderabad Student Missing In Finland Found Dead After 2 Months; Family Suspects 'Suspicious Death'

    Hyderabad student Manideep Reddy, missing in Finland since May 5, was found dead in the sea near Helsinki. His family suspects foul play, seeks a thorough probe and Centre's help to travel to Finland. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 July 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 12 July 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. 'Produce Proof Or Apologise': BJP Hits Back At Omar Abdullah Over MLA Poaching Claim

    J&K CM Omar Abdullah alleged that a Jammu NC MLA was offered Rs 20 to 30 crore, one ministry, and statehood to join the BJP. The saffron party rejected the allegation as "baseless". Read More

  4. Indian-Origin Google Executive Shot Dead In US; Husband Arrested For Murder

    When officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries. Read More

  5. Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

    Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary. Read More

  6. Operation Safed Sagar Teaser Out: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth Lead Kargil War Drama

    Netflix has released the teaser for Operation Safed Sagar, a military drama inspired by the Indian Air Force's Kargil War mission. Starring Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth and Mihir Ahuja, the series premieres on August 7. Read More

  7. High jumper Sarvesh Kushare finishes third in Diamond League debut in Monaco

    Monaco, Jul 10 (PTI): National record holder high jumper Sarvesh Kushare finished third in his Diamond League debut in Monaco as he joined an exclusive four-member club of Indians to have achieved the feat of a top-three finish in the prestigious even. Read More

  8. Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Knocks Djokovic Out In The Semifinal Battle, Advances To Final

    Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal: Defending champion Jannik Sinner advances to the Wimbledon 2026 final after a dominant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 baseline masterclass against Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Read More

  9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Is Tulsi Virani's Track The Reason?

    Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 going off air? Here's what we know about the viral rumours, Tulsi Virani's emotional storyline, and whether the show is nearing its end. Read More

  10. India Is Building Stronger Ties With Asia, So Why Are Trade Deficits Still Rising?

    As India advances its Act East policy through free trade agreements, delayed FTA reviews, widening trade deficits and import-heavy trade with key partners continue to limit the expected economic gains Read More

Before You Go

Middle East Crisis: Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Published at : 12 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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