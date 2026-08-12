Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 12 August 2026 - Afternoon

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 12 August 2026:

'Do You Wear Janeu, Eat Non-Veg Food?': List Of Questions Asked To Ram Temple CEO Candidates Ram Temple CEO candidates asked about janeu, food habits, alcohol use, religious beliefs and their vision for the temple. Read More 'When Will Trisha Be Deputy CM?': AIADMK's Udhayakumar Takes Dig At Vijay Udhayakumar's remarks came days after former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin sparked an uproar with an offensive remark apparently aimed at Trisha. Read More Fresh India-China Tension As Troops Face Off At LAC Near Arunachal Pradesh After 6 Years The face-off is believed to have continued for nearly a week before senior commanders intervened and brought the situation under control. Read More Trump Confirms Plane Switch In Turkey Over Iran Threat: 'I Go By Secret Service, Military' Trump aircraft switch: Trump confirms he was secretly moved between aircraft during his Turkey trip after security officials received a threat linked to Iran. Read More ‘You Make Dance Videos, You Deserve This’: Bhadohi Cop Dismisses Content Creator’s Harassment Complaint; Suspended A content creator who approached the police to report alleged harassment was turned away by a sub-inspector, who told her that since she makes dance videos, the treatment she received was justified. Read More Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana To Open Overseas Before India: Why The Two-Day Gap Has Fans Talking Ramayana will release internationally on November 6, 2026, two days before its Indian premiere on Diwali. While the makers are targeting global audiences, the release gap has sparked debate. Read More Sushil Kumar Denied Bail By Delhi High Court In 2021 Murder Case The judge emphasised that while bail is ordinarily the rule and jail the exception, the offence in the present case was a "premeditated and gruesome assault resulting in death". Read More Badminton World Championships Go Full 'Desi', Experts To Growl Like Langurs; Here's Why Delhi’s Badminton World Championships organisers have hired professional mimics to use langur calls to keep monkeys away from the stadium. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More N Chandrasekaran Resigns As Tata Sons Chairman Ahead Of August 18 AGM The development comes ahead of the Tata Sons annual general meeting scheduled for August 18, where shareholders were expected to vote on his reappointment as a director. Read More