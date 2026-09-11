Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 11 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 September 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 11 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
Security Tightened In Delhi For BRICS Summit; Putin, Xi To Stay At Separate Hotels
Delhi is stepping up security for the BRICS Summit, with 15,000 police personnel and 200 paramilitary companies deployed. Putin, Xi and Pezeshkian are set to stay in separate hotels. Read More
BRICS Summit 2026: Jaishankar Calls For Greater Self-Reliance With Global Market Ties At Business Forum
BRICS Summit 2026 Business Forum: Jaishankar said BRICS must boost economic security and self-reliance while staying connected to global markets, resilient supply chains and innovation. Read More
Trump Admin Removes ‘Mr Singh’ Self-Deportation Ad After Racism Backlash
The US Department of Homeland Security removed an advertisement promoting its self-deportation campaign after Indian-American and Sikh advocacy groups criticised it as racist and discriminatory. Read More
Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend Apple Event, Get Hands-On With New iPhone 18 Pro Models | WATCH
Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon attended Apple’s latest launch event at Apple Park, where CEO John Ternus personally showed them the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Read More
‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More
It's my job to hit sixes in powerplay, says Shafali Verma
Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI): Opener Shafali Verma on Thursday said she is enjoying the responsibility of hitting sixes in the powerplay in order to provide impetus to her team's batting innings after guiding India to the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup her. Read More
Delhi HC Rejects Vinesh Phogat's Plea, World Championship Comeback Takes Big Hit
Delhi High Court has reportedly rejected Vinesh Phogat's plea to participate in the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship selection trials. Read More
KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question
An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More
NSE IPO to open on Sep 17; OFS reduced ahead of much-awaited issue
New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will open its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on September 17, paving the way for the bourse's long-awaited listing nearly a decade after its plans to go public were stalle. Read More