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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 11 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 September 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 11 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. Security Tightened In Delhi For BRICS Summit; Putin, Xi To Stay At Separate Hotels

    Delhi is stepping up security for the BRICS Summit, with 15,000 police personnel and 200 paramilitary companies deployed. Putin, Xi and Pezeshkian are set to stay in separate hotels. Read More

  3. BRICS Summit 2026: Jaishankar Calls For Greater Self-Reliance With Global Market Ties At Business Forum

    BRICS Summit 2026 Business Forum: Jaishankar said BRICS must boost economic security and self-reliance while staying connected to global markets, resilient supply chains and innovation. Read More

  4. Trump Admin Removes ‘Mr Singh’ Self-Deportation Ad After Racism Backlash

    The US Department of Homeland Security removed an advertisement promoting its self-deportation campaign after Indian-American and Sikh advocacy groups criticised it as racist and discriminatory. Read More

  5. Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend Apple Event, Get Hands-On With New iPhone 18 Pro Models | WATCH

    Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon attended Apple’s latest launch event at Apple Park, where CEO John Ternus personally showed them the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Read More

  6. ‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More

  7. It's my job to hit sixes in powerplay, says Shafali Verma

    Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI): Opener Shafali Verma on Thursday said she is enjoying the responsibility of hitting sixes in the powerplay in order to provide impetus to her team's batting innings after guiding India to the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup her. Read More

  8. Delhi HC Rejects Vinesh Phogat's Plea, World Championship Comeback Takes Big Hit

    Delhi High Court has reportedly rejected Vinesh Phogat's plea to participate in the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship selection trials. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. NSE IPO to open on Sep 17; OFS reduced ahead of much-awaited issue

    New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will open its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on September 17, paving the way for the bourse's long-awaited listing nearly a decade after its plans to go public were stalle. Read More

Published at : 11 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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