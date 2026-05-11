Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 May 2026 - Afternoon

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 May 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 10 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

Three Arrested From UP, Bihar In Murder Of Suvendu Adhikari's PA: How UPI Toll Payment Led To Accused Three suspects were detained in connection with the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath. Police traced crucial leads through a UPI transaction linked to the accused vehicle. Read More

Trump To Visit China From May 13-15; Talks With Xi On Iran, Nuclear Weapons, And Trade Likely Trump will visit China from May 13 to 15 for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with trade agreements, tensions over Iran and Taiwan, and artificial intelligence expected to dominate the agenda. Read More

BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Everything You Need To Know—Host, Timing, Streaming Platform And Full Telecast Details Revealed BAFTA TV Awards 2026 sees Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors leading nominations across major categories. The ceremony will celebrate top British television, with winners announced on BBC One. Read More

Netflix Announces Expansion Of Money Heist Universe; Fans Says, 'Wrap It Up' Netflix surprised fans by renewing the Money Heist universe after five seasons, though with a catch—the original series won't return for Season 6. Instead, the franchise expands with Berlin Season 2. Read More

Bhuvneshwar Kumar played the shot of the match, says Krunal Pandya Raipur, May 10 (PTI): Krunal Pandya on Sunday said it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played the “shot of the match” at the fag end as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a low-scoring thriller by two wickets to knock Mumbai Indians out of contention for the Indian Premier League playoffs her. Read More

Sreenidi, Shillong Lajong drop points in title race Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI): Sreenidi Deccan FC and Shillong Lajong FC played out a 1-1 draw in a championship phase fixture of the Indian Football League here on Sunda. Read More

Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More