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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 11 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 11 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 May 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 May 2026 - Afternoon

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 10 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. Three Arrested From UP, Bihar In Murder Of Suvendu Adhikari's PA: How UPI Toll Payment Led To Accused

    Three suspects were detained in connection with the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath. Police traced crucial leads through a UPI transaction linked to the accused vehicle. Read More

  4. Trump To Visit China From May 13-15; Talks With Xi On Iran, Nuclear Weapons, And Trade Likely

    Trump will visit China from May 13 to 15 for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with trade agreements, tensions over Iran and Taiwan, and artificial intelligence expected to dominate the agenda. Read More

  5. BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Everything You Need To Know—Host, Timing, Streaming Platform And Full Telecast Details Revealed

    BAFTA TV Awards 2026 sees Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors leading nominations across major categories. The ceremony will celebrate top British television, with winners announced on BBC One. Read More

  6. Netflix Announces Expansion Of Money Heist Universe; Fans Says, 'Wrap It Up'

    Netflix surprised fans by renewing the Money Heist universe after five seasons, though with a catch—the original series won't return for Season 6. Instead, the franchise expands with Berlin Season 2. Read More

  7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar played the shot of the match, says Krunal Pandya

    Raipur, May 10 (PTI): Krunal Pandya on Sunday said it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played the “shot of the match” at the fag end as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a low-scoring thriller by two wickets to knock Mumbai Indians out of contention for the Indian Premier League playoffs her. Read More

  8. Sreenidi, Shillong Lajong drop points in title race

    Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI): Sreenidi Deccan FC and Shillong Lajong FC played out a 1-1 draw in a championship phase fixture of the Indian Football League here on Sunda. Read More

  9. Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash

    Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More

  10. Rupee Plunges 139 Paise To 94.90 Against US Dollar Amid Escalating West Asia Tensions

    The rupee crashed 139 paise to 94.90 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday after Trump rejected Iran's ceasefire proposal, sending crude oil prices surging and rattling domestic markets. Read More

Before You Go

Breaking: PM Modi Leads Historic Somnath Celebrations Amid Divine Chants and Sacred Kumbh Rituals

Published at : 11 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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