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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 11 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 11 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. 'Wise & Great Man': Trump Congratulates PM Modi On 12 Years In Office

    Donald Trump led a global chorus of leaders congratulating Narendra Modi after he became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. Read More

  3. Saayoni Ghosh Joins TMC Rebels, Meets Bhupender Yadav As Party Crisis Deepens

    TMC's troubles mount as MP Saayoni Ghosh joins the rebel bloc and meets Bhupender Yadav, fueling speculation of more defections. Read More

  4. Two Indian Sailors Killed, Chief Engineer Missing After US Ship Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz

    The Ministry of External Affairs said 21 crew members have been rescued, while search operations continue with assistance from Omani authorities. Read More

  5. Elvish Yadav Slams Pranit More, Says ‘Consent Had A Price Tag’ In Rs 370 Biryani Row

    The Rs 370 biryani controversy escalated after Elvish Yadav criticised Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over a viral comedy clip. The incident sparked debate on consent and misogyny. Read More

  6. Pranit More Deactivates Instagram After Backlash Over Viral Rs 370 Biryani Remark

    Comedian Pranit More has seemingly deactivated his Instagram account after facing backlash over a viral crowd work clip featuring Himanshu Jangra’s controversial “Rs 370 biryani” remark. Read More

  7. WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More

  8. Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

    A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. Excise Duty Removed On Higher-Ethanol Petrol: Will It Make Fuel Cheaper Or Improve Mileage For You?

    Many people assume that blending petrol with ethanol should bring down prices at the pump, since ethanol is produced domestically and not imported. Read More

Before You Go

Political Row: Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP Resigns, Prakash Chek Steps Down Amid Growing Party Rift

Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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Top Headlines

India
TMC Leader Prakash Chik Baraik Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Third MP To Quit In A Week
TMC Leader Prakash Chik Baraik Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Third MP To Quit In A Week
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Female Doctor Issues First Statement After Corpses' Genitals Joke At Pranit More Show
Female Doctor Issues First Statement After Corpses' Genitals Joke At Pranit More Show
World
Two Indian Sailors Killed, Chief Engineer Missing After US Ship Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz
Two Indian Sailors Killed, Chief Engineer Missing After US Ship Attacked Near Strait Of Hormuz
World
Why Hezbollah Matters To Iran As Middle East Conflict Threatens To Spiral Further
Why Hezbollah Matters To Iran As Middle East Conflict Threatens To Spiral Further
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Political Row: Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP Resigns, Prakash Chek Steps Down Amid Growing Party Rift
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Breaking: U.S.-Iran Exchange Massive Strikes After Ceasefire, Regional Tensions Surge
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