Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 August 2026:

Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona Receive Death Threats; Kolkata Police Probe Sourav Ganguly has complained to Kolkata Police after receiving death threats against him and wife Dona. Police are investigating the letters, courier trail and sender’s identity. Read More Jharkhand Protest: CM Soren Urges Students Not To Be Misled; BJP Calls Statewide Shutdown On Tuesday Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urged protesting students to resolve their demands through dialogue, as BJP called a statewide bandh for August 11. Read More NDA MPs Stage Protests In Parliament Against Rahul Gandhi, Police Action On Students In Jharkhand The NDA targeted Rahul Gandhi over the police action against protesting students in Jharkhand, accusing him of failing to address the crackdown amid ongoing Parliament deadlock. Read More Trump Secretly Switched To Military Jet From Turkey NATO Summit Amid Iran Threat: Report The covert operation was reportedly triggered by a credible Iranian assassination threat. Trump had travelled to Ankara for the NATO summit aboard a newly renovated, Qatar-donated aircraft. Read More Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala’s '1942: A Love Story' To Re-Release In 8K: Check Release Date Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1994 classic 1942: A Love Story is returning to cinemas in a stunning 8K restoration on August 21, 2026. Starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, the re-release will feature upgraded visuals and Dolby 5.1 sound. Read More Man Breaks Into Kim Kardashian’s Rs 5.71 Bn Hidden Hills Home, Steals Car For Joyride The man who allegedly broke into Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home has been taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and theft after stealing a car and taking it for a joyride. Read More Assam Karate Gold Medallist Returns Home To Flood-Displaced Family Living In Tent After winning gold at the All India Karate Championship, 17-year-old Janmoni Konwar returned home to Assam only to join her flood-hit family living in a makeshift tent. Read More Watch: Horrific Crash That Left Adolf Silva Paralyzed After Double Backflip Attempt Silva's accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in extreme sports. For him, the focus now shifts from competition to recovery, rehabilitation and adapting to a new chapter. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More BSE Stock Enters Nifty 50, Wipro Dropped: Here's What NSE's Latest Rejig Means BSE will enter the benchmark Nifty 50 from September 30, replacing Wipro after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation crossed the required threshold. Read More