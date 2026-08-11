India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 11 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 11 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 11 August 2026:

  1. Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona Receive Death Threats; Kolkata Police Probe

    Sourav Ganguly has complained to Kolkata Police after receiving death threats against him and wife Dona. Police are investigating the letters, courier trail and sender’s identity. Read More

  2. Jharkhand Protest: CM Soren Urges Students Not To Be Misled; BJP Calls Statewide Shutdown On Tuesday

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urged protesting students to resolve their demands through dialogue, as BJP called a statewide bandh for August 11. Read More

  3. NDA MPs Stage Protests In Parliament Against Rahul Gandhi, Police Action On Students In Jharkhand

    The NDA targeted Rahul Gandhi over the police action against protesting students in Jharkhand, accusing him of failing to address the crackdown amid ongoing Parliament deadlock. Read More

  4. Trump Secretly Switched To Military Jet From Turkey NATO Summit Amid Iran Threat: Report

    The covert operation was reportedly triggered by a credible Iranian assassination threat. Trump had travelled to Ankara for the NATO summit aboard a newly renovated, Qatar-donated aircraft. Read More

  5. Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala’s '1942: A Love Story' To Re-Release In 8K: Check Release Date

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1994 classic 1942: A Love Story is returning to cinemas in a stunning 8K restoration on August 21, 2026. Starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, the re-release will feature upgraded visuals and Dolby 5.1 sound. Read More

  6. Man Breaks Into Kim Kardashian’s Rs 5.71 Bn Hidden Hills Home, Steals Car For Joyride

    The man who allegedly broke into Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home has been taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and theft after stealing a car and taking it for a joyride. Read More

  7. Assam Karate Gold Medallist Returns Home To Flood-Displaced Family Living In Tent

    After winning gold at the All India Karate Championship, 17-year-old Janmoni Konwar returned home to Assam only to join her flood-hit family living in a makeshift tent. Read More

  8. Watch: Horrific Crash That Left Adolf Silva Paralyzed After Double Backflip Attempt

    Silva's accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in extreme sports. For him, the focus now shifts from competition to recovery, rehabilitation and adapting to a new chapter. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. BSE Stock Enters Nifty 50, Wipro Dropped: Here's What NSE's Latest Rejig Means

    BSE will enter the benchmark Nifty 50 from September 30, replacing Wipro after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation crossed the required threshold. Read More

Before You Go

Parliament: Opposition Holds Strategy Meet, Plans Aggressive Government Protest

Published at : 11 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
One Tonne Of Expired, Rotten Food Seized From 60 Star Hotels In Bengaluru; McDonald’s Served Notice
One Tonne Of Expired, Rotten Food Seized From 60 Star Hotels In Bengaluru
India
Harbhajan Singh Shares 'Zombie Drug' Video To Target Punjab Govt, Turns Out To Be From Rajasthan
Harbhajan Singh Shares 'Zombie Drug' Video To Target Punjab Govt, Turns Out To Be From Rajasthan
India
NDA MPs Stage Protests In Parliament Against Rahul Gandhi, Police Action On Students In Jharkhand
NDA MPs Stage Protests In Parliament Against Rahul Gandhi, Police Action On Students In Jharkhand
India
Buckets Placed To Check Seepage At Ajanta Caves; ASI Says Paintings Safe
Buckets Placed To Check Seepage At Ajanta Caves; ASI Says Paintings Safe
Advertisement

Videos

Parliament: Opposition Holds Strategy Meet, Plans Aggressive Government Protest
Parliament: Deadlock Continues Over Jantar Mantar Student Action
NDA Meeting: Amit Shah Arrives for Mangal Milan Programme of NDA MPs
Uttarakhand: 17+ Villages Affected, BRO Personnel Missing After Vehicle Washes Away
Chamoli: Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood, Massive Iron Bridge Swept Away
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget