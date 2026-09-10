Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 - Afternoon

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 September 2026:

Why Are Calls To Boycott iPhone 18 Trending? The latest campaign has once again brought the issue of conflict minerals, responsible sourcing and consumer electronics into the spotlight. Read More

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

BRICS Summit 2026: Who Is Attending And What Is On Agenda? The two-day meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam and will bring together leaders of BRICS member countries, partner nations and outreach invitees. Read More

‘$5,000 To Every American’: Trump’s Big Promise If Republicans Win US Midterms Vice President JD Vance later suggested wealthy Americans would not receive the payments and pointed to tariff revenue as a possible funding source, although the proposed payout far exceeds US tariff collections. Read More

Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend Apple Event, Get Hands-On With New iPhone 18 Pro Models | WATCH Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon attended Apple’s latest launch event at Apple Park, where CEO John Ternus personally showed them the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Read More

‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More

Alcaraz OUT! Ben Shelton Pulls Off Stunning US Open Quarterfinal Shocker Ben Shelton snapped Carlos Alcaraz's 18-match winning streak in majors with the biggest win of his career in a four-hour and 28-minute match. Read More

Sports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted. Read More

KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More