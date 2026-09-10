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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 10 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 September 2026:

  1. Why Are Calls To Boycott iPhone 18 Trending? 

    The latest campaign has once again brought the issue of conflict minerals, responsible sourcing and consumer electronics into the spotlight. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 September 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. BRICS Summit 2026: Who Is Attending And What Is On Agenda?

    The two-day meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam and will bring together leaders of BRICS member countries, partner nations and outreach invitees. Read More

  4. ‘$5,000 To Every American’: Trump’s Big Promise If Republicans Win US Midterms

    Vice President JD Vance later suggested wealthy Americans would not receive the payments and pointed to tariff revenue as a possible funding source, although the proposed payout far exceeds US tariff collections. Read More

  5. Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon Attend Apple Event, Get Hands-On With New iPhone 18 Pro Models | WATCH

    Triptii Dimri and AP Dhillon attended Apple’s latest launch event at Apple Park, where CEO John Ternus personally showed them the new iPhone 18 Pro models. Read More

  6. ‘I Wish To Watch Hanuman Ansh’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings For Himself, Party Workers

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented BJP president Nitin Nabin with a portrait of Neem Karoli Baba, who has been making headlines following the release of Hanuman Ansh. Read More

  7. Alcaraz OUT! Ben Shelton Pulls Off Stunning US Open Quarterfinal Shocker

    Ben Shelton snapped Carlos Alcaraz's 18-match winning streak in majors with the biggest win of his career in a four-hour and 28-minute match. Read More

  8. Sports Quota Scam Busted: Racketeers Caught Issuing Fake Certificates

    Investigators allege that office-bearers orchestrated the scheme by fabricating official documentation for sports competitions that were never actually conducted. Read More

  9. KBC 18: IIT Roorkee Graduate Walks Away With Rs 12.5 Lakh After Stumbling On ISRO Question

    An IIT Roorkee graduate quit Kaun Banega Crorepati after he was unable to answer an ISRO-related question, walking away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Read More

  10. Brent Crude Crosses $100: OMCs Face Rs 5 Loss On Petrol, Rs 23 On Diesel; What It Means For India

    Brent crude has crossed the $100-per-barrel mark as US-Iran tensions intensify, adding pressure on India’s oil import costs and OMC marketing margins. Read More

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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