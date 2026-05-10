Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 May 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 May 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 9 May 2026 - Evening Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 9 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More UP Cabinet Expansion Likely Today; CM Yogi To Induct 6 New Ministers Ahead Of 2027 Polls Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to expand his cabinet on Sunday, with six ministerial berths currently vacant and political calculations ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections likely shaping the exercise. Read More Putin Says Russia-Ukraine War Coming To An End Amid Potential Talks With EU Putin indicated that the conflict in Ukraine may be nearing its conclusion. He also signalled openness to potential engagement with European leaders amid reports of possible diplomatic talks. Read More Netflix Announces Expansion Of Money Heist Universe; Fans Says, 'Wrap It Up' Netflix surprised fans by renewing the Money Heist universe after five seasons, though with a catch—the original series won't return for Season 6. Instead, the franchise expands with Berlin Season 2. Read More Aakhri Sawal Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt Faces Tough Questions On Gandhi, Babri And Emergency In Aakhri Sawal, a student’s rejected thesis pushes him to confront his professor with a bold final question. “Agar hamari history sahi nahi hai, to hamari future kaise sahi ho sakti hai?” he asks. Read More WFI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Vinesh Phogat, Bars Her From Competition Till June 26 Vinesh Phogat, two-time World Championship medallist will have to wait for her comeback. She was tragetting the National Open Ranking event in Gonda. Read More MS Dhoni Highest Individual Taxpayer From Bihar, Jharkhand As Collection Reaches Rs 20000 Cr Former India captain MS Dhoni emerges as the leading individual taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand for the 2025-26 fiscal year, as total regional collections hit Rs 20,000 crore. Read More Naagin 7 VFX Blunder Goes Viral, Ekta Kapoor Reacts As Unedited Scene Sparks Backlash Naagin 7 sparks outrage after an unedited blue screen scene airs. Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react to the viral VFX blunder. Read More Trump’s EU Tariff Threat Overshadows G7 Trade Talks In Paris Earlier this week, President Trump threatened European car makers with 25% tariffs before walking it back later in the week. How is the EU dealing with this unpredictability? Read More