Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 June 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 10 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 June 2026:
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More
‘They Only Want To Harass Mamata Banerjee’: Kalyan Banerjee On CID Visit
"This is not in accordance with the law. No FIR has been lodged against Mamata Banerjee, nor has she been called as a witness anywhere. Read More
Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister, Surpasses Nehru
The milestone marks 12 years of leadership during which the BJP expanded its political influence across the country and strengthened its position as the dominant national party. Read More
Iran Launches New Attacks On Kuwait, Bahrain And Jordan After US Strikes As Tensions Escalate
Kuwait said its air defences engaged hostile aerial targets, while Jordan reported intercepting five Iranian missiles aimed at an area containing a US military base. Read More
Director Bharathiraja Passes Away At 84, Tamil Cinema Mourns A Legend
Bharathiraja Death: Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who transformed Tamil cinema with rural storytelling, passed away in Chennai at the age of 84. Read More
Taylor Swift Joins Tom Hanks And Tim Allen At Toy Story 5 Premiere, Performs Jessie's Song Live
Taylor Swift stunned fans at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles with a surprise appearance, performing her new country song "I Knew It, I Knew You" live for the first time. Read More
WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More
Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More
Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More
The Hidden Cost Of The West Asia War: India’s Subsidy Bill Is Soaring
India could face a sharp jump in subsidy spending as the West Asia conflict drives up global energy and fertiliser prices, with fertiliser support alone estimated to hit Rs 3.4 lakh crore this fiscal Read More