Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 June 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 June 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

‘They Only Want To Harass Mamata Banerjee’: Kalyan Banerjee On CID Visit "This is not in accordance with the law. No FIR has been lodged against Mamata Banerjee, nor has she been called as a witness anywhere. Read More

Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister, Surpasses Nehru The milestone marks 12 years of leadership during which the BJP expanded its political influence across the country and strengthened its position as the dominant national party. Read More

Iran Launches New Attacks On Kuwait, Bahrain And Jordan After US Strikes As Tensions Escalate Kuwait said its air defences engaged hostile aerial targets, while Jordan reported intercepting five Iranian missiles aimed at an area containing a US military base. Read More

Director Bharathiraja Passes Away At 84, Tamil Cinema Mourns A Legend Bharathiraja Death: Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who transformed Tamil cinema with rural storytelling, passed away in Chennai at the age of 84. Read More

Taylor Swift Joins Tom Hanks And Tim Allen At Toy Story 5 Premiere, Performs Jessie's Song Live Taylor Swift stunned fans at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles with a surprise appearance, performing her new country song "I Knew It, I Knew You" live for the first time. Read More

WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More

Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More