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HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 June 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 10 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 10 June 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 10 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 10 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. ‘They Only Want To Harass Mamata Banerjee’: Kalyan Banerjee On CID Visit

    "This is not in accordance with the law. No FIR has been lodged against Mamata Banerjee, nor has she been called as a witness anywhere. Read More

  3. Narendra Modi Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister, Surpasses Nehru

    The milestone marks 12 years of leadership during which the BJP expanded its political influence across the country and strengthened its position as the dominant national party. Read More

  4. Iran Launches New Attacks On Kuwait, Bahrain And Jordan After US Strikes As Tensions Escalate

    Kuwait said its air defences engaged hostile aerial targets, while Jordan reported intercepting five Iranian missiles aimed at an area containing a US military base. Read More

  5. Director Bharathiraja Passes Away At 84, Tamil Cinema Mourns A Legend

    Bharathiraja Death: Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who transformed Tamil cinema with rural storytelling, passed away in Chennai at the age of 84. Read More

  6. Taylor Swift Joins Tom Hanks And Tim Allen At Toy Story 5 Premiere, Performs Jessie's Song Live

    Taylor Swift stunned fans at the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles with a surprise appearance, performing her new country song "I Knew It, I Knew You" live for the first time. Read More

  7. WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game. Read More

  8. Watch: Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian's 'Flying Kiss' Steal Spotlight At 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

    A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. The Hidden Cost Of The West Asia War: India’s Subsidy Bill Is Soaring

    India could face a sharp jump in subsidy spending as the West Asia conflict drives up global energy and fertiliser prices, with fertiliser support alone estimated to hit Rs 3.4 lakh crore this fiscal Read More

Before You Go

Middle East Crisis: Ten Major Turning Points That Shaped the US–Iran–Israel Crisis

Published at : 10 Jun 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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