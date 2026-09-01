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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 September 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 1 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 September 2026:

  1. Anna Hazare Hospitalised In ICU After Severe Viral Infection, Dehydration

    Anna Hazare has been shifted to Bombay Hospital’s ICU in Mumbai after suffering a severe viral infection and dehydration. His condition is stable. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 August 2026 - Evening

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 31 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More

  3. PM Modi Hails 7.8% GDP Growth, Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'

    PM Modi congratulated the people of the country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength. Read More

  4. Over 100-Year-Old Hindu Temple Demolished In Pakistan's Punjab, Minorities Allege Land Grab For Madrassa

    Local residents, minority organisations and a political party alleged that some religious extremists demolished the temple to merge its land into a nearby madrasa. Read More

  5. Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller

    Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case. Read More

  6. Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur

    Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries. Read More

  7. ‘It Hurts Deep In My Soul’: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement From International Football

    Messi’s Argentina retirement comes after a historic international career, including the 2022 World Cup triumph and 2026 final appearance. Read More

  8. WATCH: Novak Djokovic In Tears After Shocking US Open First-Round Exit

    Novak Djokovic broke down in tears after Mariano Navone stunned him in a five-set US Open 2026 first-round battle amid physical struggles. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. ATF Price Hiked 5.46% To Rs 1.21 Lakh/KL; Will Flight Travel Get Costlier?

    Aviation turbine fuel prices have risen by 5.46 per cent, while commercial LPG rates have increased by Rs 9.50 per 19-kg cylinder from September 1. Read More

Published at : 01 Sep 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
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