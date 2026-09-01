Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 September 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 1 September 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 September 2026:
Anna Hazare Hospitalised In ICU After Severe Viral Infection, Dehydration
Anna Hazare has been shifted to Bombay Hospital’s ICU in Mumbai after suffering a severe viral infection and dehydration. His condition is stable. Read More
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 31 August 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin, 31 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and all major updates from Across India and world at the prime time Read More
PM Modi Hails 7.8% GDP Growth, Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'
PM Modi congratulated the people of the country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength. Read More
Over 100-Year-Old Hindu Temple Demolished In Pakistan's Punjab, Minorities Allege Land Grab For Madrassa
Local residents, minority organisations and a political party alleged that some religious extremists demolished the temple to merge its land into a nearby madrasa. Read More
Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller
Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case. Read More
Miss Teen International 2026: Cuba's Jhoanna Uranga Wins Crown In Jaipur
Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga has won Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur after competing against contestants from over 30 countries. Read More
‘It Hurts Deep In My Soul’: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement From International Football
Messi’s Argentina retirement comes after a historic international career, including the 2022 World Cup triumph and 2026 final appearance. Read More
WATCH: Novak Djokovic In Tears After Shocking US Open First-Round Exit
Novak Djokovic broke down in tears after Mariano Navone stunned him in a five-set US Open 2026 first-round battle amid physical struggles. Read More
TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations
Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More
ATF Price Hiked 5.46% To Rs 1.21 Lakh/KL; Will Flight Travel Get Costlier?
Aviation turbine fuel prices have risen by 5.46 per cent, while commercial LPG rates have increased by Rs 9.50 per 19-kg cylinder from September 1. Read More