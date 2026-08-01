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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 1 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 August 2026:

  1. ABP Exclusive: Girl Accused Of Abusing PM Modi In CJP protest Says 'I'm 15', Apologises; How Did Complainant Respond?

    A girl claiming to be 15 apologised for offensive remarks against PM Modi during a CJP protest. The FIR complainant later admitted relying on an unverified social media comment about her age. Read More

  2. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 1 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  3. 'Abusing Is Not A Crime': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Questions FIR Against Girl Over PM Modi Remarks

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned the FIR over alleged abuse of PM Modi, asking whether India has "two laws" for citizens and BJP leaders. Read More

  4. US, Israel Weigh Joint Air Strikes On Iran's Energy Infrastructure To Pressure Tehran: Report

    US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing military action targeting Iran's energy infrastructure as ceasefire negotiations continue. Read More

  5. Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari

    Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More

  6. Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views

    ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

  7. Neeraj Chopra Claims Silver, Yashvir Singh Takes Bronze In CWG Javelin Final

    Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage stole the show with a sensational second-round throw of 89.75m to claim the gold medal, snatching the top spot from Chopra. Read More

  8. Chopra wins javelin throw silver in CWG, bronze for Yashvir

    Glasgow, Jul 31 (PTI): Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra was not at his best under testing conditions but still delivered a silver medal while Yashvir Singh fetched a surprise bronze with his last throw in the Commonwealth Games here on Frida. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. 19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced By Rs 192: Check Revised Rates

    The prices of commercial LPG, used in establishments such as hotels and restaurants, were cut by Rs 192 per 19-kg cylinder on Saturday. Read More

Before You Go

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate

Published at : 01 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Business
19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced By Rs 192: Check Revised Rates
19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced By Rs 192: Check Revised Rates
India
ATF Price Hiked By Rs 5/Litre, Commercial LPG Gets Cheaper From Aug 1; Will Flight Tickets Cost More?
ATF Price Hiked By Rs 5/Litre, Commercial LPG Gets Cheaper From Aug 1; Will Flight Tickets Cost More?
India
Complaint Filed Against Pappu Yadav Over Parliament Ram 'Donation Theft' Skit; Rahul Gandhi, Others Named
Complaint Filed Against Pappu Yadav Over Parliament Ram Temple 'Donation Theft' Skit
India
Kerala Rains: 3 Killed In Landslides, Several Feared Trapped As Floods Batter Idukki, Kottayam
Kerala Rains: 3 Killed In Landslides, Several Feared Trapped As Floods Batter Idukki, Kottayam
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POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate
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POLITICAL STORM: Pappu Yadav’s Ram Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP Counterattack
PARLIAMENT UPDATE: Pappu Yadav’s Protest Over Temple Donations Grabs Attention Amid House Chaos
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