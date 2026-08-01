Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 August 2026:

ABP Exclusive: Girl Accused Of Abusing PM Modi In CJP protest Says 'I'm 15', Apologises; How Did Complainant Respond? A girl claiming to be 15 apologised for offensive remarks against PM Modi during a CJP protest. The FIR complainant later admitted relying on an unverified social media comment about her age. Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 1 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More 'Abusing Is Not A Crime': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Questions FIR Against Girl Over PM Modi Remarks CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned the FIR over alleged abuse of PM Modi, asking whether India has "two laws" for citizens and BJP leaders. Read More US, Israel Weigh Joint Air Strikes On Iran's Energy Infrastructure To Pressure Tehran: Report US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing military action targeting Iran's energy infrastructure as ceasefire negotiations continue. Read More Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More Neeraj Chopra Claims Silver, Yashvir Singh Takes Bronze In CWG Javelin Final Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage stole the show with a sensational second-round throw of 89.75m to claim the gold medal, snatching the top spot from Chopra. Read More Chopra wins javelin throw silver in CWG, bronze for Yashvir Glasgow, Jul 31 (PTI): Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra was not at his best under testing conditions but still delivered a silver medal while Yashvir Singh fetched a surprise bronze with his last throw in the Commonwealth Games here on Frida. Read More Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More 19-Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced By Rs 192: Check Revised Rates The prices of commercial LPG, used in establishments such as hotels and restaurants, were cut by Rs 192 per 19-kg cylinder on Saturday. Read More