'This Is The Time To Stand With Mamata, Not Leave Her': Shatrughan Sinha On TMC Turmoil

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shatrughan Sinha firmly backed Mamata Banerjee, affirming unwavering loyalty.

TMC faces deep internal crisis after recent election defeat.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha has firmly backed West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee amid speculation and internal rumblings within the party.

Speaking to reporters, Sinha reiterated his unwavering loyalty to Banerjee, saying, "I was with Mamata Didi, I am with Mamata Didi, and I will always be with Mamata Didi."

Dismissing suggestions of any alternative leadership within the party, the veteran actor-politician said, "Neither Abhishek Banerjee nor anyone else is my leader. My leader is only Mamata Banerjee."

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'Ekla Chalo Re'

Calling for unity within the party, Sinha said this was the time for TMC leaders to stand together behind Banerjee. "This was the time to show unity and stand with Mamata Banerjee, not the time to leave her," he remarked, describing her as a "mature, tried and tested leader."

Without naming anyone, Sinha also referred to his long association with the BJP, where he spent nearly three decades. "I have been in the BJP for almost 30 years and was trained by some of the party's most senior leaders. Whatever they may have said about me would have been with good intentions, but for me, the best place is with Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to the TMC chief, Sinha added, "I will always be with Mamata Banerjee. Even if I am alone, I will say 'Ekla Chalo' and stay with her. As of now, I have no plans to go anywhere."

Dissident TMC Faction To Approach LS Speaker

The rebellion within the TMC intensified on Friday, with dissident MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia claiming that 19 Lok Sabha members have backed a breakaway faction that plans to seek recognition as the "real TMC" in Parliament.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Basunia, the MP from Cooch Behar and one of the leaders supporting alignment with the NDA in the Lok Sabha, said the rebel group has already submitted a representation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and will meet him on Monday to press its claim.

"We have submitted the letter. On Monday, we will meet the Speaker and stake our claim to form the real TMC parliamentary group. We will request him to recognise our faction," Basunia said.

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TMC Crisis Deepens

The TMC has been grappling with an unprecedented internal crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. What began as unrest among party legislators has now spilled over into Parliament, where dissident MPs claim to have the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members.

The turmoil deepened on Thursday when Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from both the party and the Upper House, becoming the third TMC parliamentarian to do so this week after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Sushmita Dev.

The crisis has also exposed sharp divisions within the party leadership. On Thursday, senior leader Kalyan Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Abhishek Banerjee and declared that he would remain in the party only if Abhishek was stripped of all leadership responsibilities.

Despite the growing rebellion, several senior TMC leaders have publicly reaffirmed their loyalty to party chief Mamata Banerjee. Lok Sabha MPs Sougata Roy, Shatrughan Sinha and Pratima Mondal, along with Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo, have denied being part of any dissident camp and asserted that they will continue to stand with the party leadership.