TMC Rift Deepens: 20 Rebel MPs Likely To Seek Separate Bloc Recognition In Lok Sabha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He earlier met Bhupender Yadav, signaling potential separate bloc.

Twenty TMC MPs plan to seek separate Lok Sabha group status.

The ongoing turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may be nearing a decisive stage. Senior party leader and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (June 13). Earlier, he had visited Union Minister Bhupender Yadav along with TMC MP Satabdi Roy.

Reports now suggest that 20 TMC MPs will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (June 15) to press a major demand.

Rebel MPs To Seek Separate Bloc Status

According to a report by ABP Ananda, 20 TMC MPs are expected to approach the Speaker seeking recognition as a separate bloc in the Lok Sabha. The report claims that the rebel MPs may receive support from the NDA in their bid for separate recognition.

If the demand is accepted, arrangements would be made for the MPs to sit separately from the Trinamool Congress group led by Abhishek Banerjee in the Lower House.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay Meets Amit Shah

Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning. Along with Satabdi Roy, he visited Bhupender Yadav's residence on Motilal Nehru Marg, where they reportedly met the Union minister and signed a letter intended for the Speaker.

Following the meeting, Bandyopadhyay met Amit Shah. The discussion lasted for more than 30 minutes. The 20 TMC MPs who have signed the letter are now expected to meet Om Birla on Monday.

Internal Discord Intensifies In TMC

Internal tensions within the Trinamool Congress have been growing since the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The party has already lost control over its legislative wing in the state Assembly, and signs of rebellion are now becoming increasingly visible in the Lok Sabha as well.

On June 1, a significant section of TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The reports of divisions within the party's parliamentary ranks surfaced on the same day that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi attending a meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc.