TMC Calls Rebel MPs' Move 'Treachery' After Meeting With Lok Sabha Speaker

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC leaders condemned rebel MPs seeking separate recognition.

Rebel MPs, led by Kakoli Dastidar, plan to align elsewhere.

TMC affirmed unity, warned of anti-defection law actions.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly criticised the dissident MPs who recently approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate recognition in Parliament, with senior party leader Madan Mitra describing the move as an act of "treachery". The remarks come amid an escalating rebellion led by MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, whose camp has claimed the support of a significant section of TMC's Lok Sabha MPs and announced plans to align with another political formation. The party leadership has maintained that the TMC remains united and has rejected attempts to create a separate faction within Parliament.

'This Is Treachery'

Reacting to the rebel MPs' meeting with the Speaker, TMC MLA Madan Mitra accused the dissidents of betraying the party under whose banner they were elected.

He argued that the MPs had won their elections using the TMC symbol and the image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, making their attempt to seek a separate identity in Parliament unacceptable.

Mitra said the rebels had initially claimed they would form a separate faction under their own leadership, but were now looking to function under another political leadership. Calling the development unfortunate, he said it set a poor precedent in parliamentary politics.

He also questioned the circumstances behind the rebellion, suggesting there could be more to the developments than what was publicly known. Referring to the situation, Mitra remarked that "something is not quite right" behind the scenes.

Also Read: Rebel TMC MPs Set To Join Tripura's Nationalist Citizens Party

Party Pushback

The TMC leader maintained that the dissident MPs had contested elections with the objective of strengthening the party rather than creating an alternative political platform.

According to Mitra, their decision to distance themselves from the party's leadership runs contrary to the mandate on which they were elected. He expressed confidence that not all party MPs would support the rebel camp's course of action.

Mitra further argued that the numbers required to establish a separate political entity had not been achieved and questioned the legitimacy of the rebels' claims.

Rift Widens

The remarks mark the latest response from the TMC leadership as it seeks to contain the fallout from the growing internal dispute. Earlier, party leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to recognise any separate TMC faction and warned of possible action under anti-defection provisions.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Om Birla, Opposes Recognition Of Any Separate TMC Faction