Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTMC Calls Rebel MPs' Move 'Treachery' After Meeting With Lok Sabha Speaker

TMC Calls Rebel MPs' Move 'Treachery' After Meeting With Lok Sabha Speaker

TMC has slammed its rebel MPs after their meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker, calling the move 'treachery' and questioning their motives.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC leaders condemned rebel MPs seeking separate recognition.
  • Rebel MPs, led by Kakoli Dastidar, plan to align elsewhere.
  • TMC affirmed unity, warned of anti-defection law actions.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly criticised the dissident MPs who recently approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking separate recognition in Parliament, with senior party leader Madan Mitra describing the move as an act of "treachery". The remarks come amid an escalating rebellion led by MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, whose camp has claimed the support of a significant section of TMC's Lok Sabha MPs and announced plans to align with another political formation. The party leadership has maintained that the TMC remains united and has rejected attempts to create a separate faction within Parliament.

'This Is Treachery'

Reacting to the rebel MPs' meeting with the Speaker, TMC MLA Madan Mitra accused the dissidents of betraying the party under whose banner they were elected.

He argued that the MPs had won their elections using the TMC symbol and the image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, making their attempt to seek a separate identity in Parliament unacceptable.

Mitra said the rebels had initially claimed they would form a separate faction under their own leadership, but were now looking to function under another political leadership. Calling the development unfortunate, he said it set a poor precedent in parliamentary politics.

He also questioned the circumstances behind the rebellion, suggesting there could be more to the developments than what was publicly known. Referring to the situation, Mitra remarked that "something is not quite right" behind the scenes.

Also Read: Rebel TMC MPs Set To Join Tripura's Nationalist Citizens Party

Party Pushback

The TMC leader maintained that the dissident MPs had contested elections with the objective of strengthening the party rather than creating an alternative political platform.

According to Mitra, their decision to distance themselves from the party's leadership runs contrary to the mandate on which they were elected. He expressed confidence that not all party MPs would support the rebel camp's course of action.

Mitra further argued that the numbers required to establish a separate political entity had not been achieved and questioned the legitimacy of the rebels' claims.

Rift Widens

The remarks mark the latest response from the TMC leadership as it seeks to contain the fallout from the growing internal dispute. Earlier, party leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to recognise any separate TMC faction and warned of possible action under anti-defection provisions.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Om Birla, Opposes Recognition Of Any Separate TMC Faction

Before You Go

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Saayoni Ghosh Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
TMC Calls Rebel MPs' Move 'Treachery' After Meeting With Lok Sabha Speaker
TMC Calls Rebel MPs' Move 'Treachery' After Meeting With Lok Sabha Speaker
Cities
Noida International Airport Launches Commercial Flights On June 15; IndiGo Operates First Service
Noida International Airport Launches Commercial Flights On June 15; IndiGo Operates First Service
World
Trump Slams Israel For Bombing Beirut, Says 'There Should Be No More Attacks'
Trump Slams Israel For Bombing Beirut, Says 'There Should Be No More Attacks'
India
Fire Rumour Sparks Panic, 4 Passengers Jump Onto Tracks, Killed By Passing Train In MP's Morena
Fire Rumour Sparks Panic, 4 Passengers Jump Onto Tracks, Killed By Passing Train In MP
Advertisement

Videos

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar
Breaking: Operation Tiger Gains Momentum? Only Three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Attend Uddhav Thackeray’s Key Meeting
Operation Tiger: Uddhav Thackeray’s Emergency Meeting Sees Low MP Attendance
Breaking: TMC Rebellion Gathers Pace: Sayani Ghosh Reaches Delhi Ahead of Crucial Dissident MPs’ Meeting
Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget