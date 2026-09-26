Priyank Kharge criticized PM Modi for attending a 'Bhajan clubbing' event while allegedly avoiding
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‘Time For Bhajan Clubbing, Not Serious Questions’: Congress' Priyank Kharge Targets PM Modi
The BJP hit back at Kharge, accusing the Congress leader of mocking and insulting India's civilisational heritage of “bhajan” and “bhakti”.
- Karnataka minister Kharge criticized PM Modi's 'Bhajan clubbing' attendance.
- Kharge questioned PM's silence on serious Election Commission issues.
- BJP rebutted, accusing Kharge of mocking India's devotional heritage.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Priyank Kharge's criticism of PM Modi?
How did the BJP respond to Priyank Kharge's comments?
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Kharge of mocking India's heritage of
What is 'Bhajan clubbing'?
'Bhajan clubbing' is a modern trend where youngsters gather in concert-like settings to sing, clap, and dance to Hindu devotional songs. It's held in a club-like atmosphere without alcohol and is gaining popularity.
Why is the Opposition demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation?
The Opposition is demanding resignation following an Indian Express report. It alleged other Election Commissioners objected to decisions and orders issued without their knowledge, including changes to voter registration forms.
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